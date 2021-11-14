Former Man Utd star Nani has revealed his role in helping the Red Devils to sign a world-class talent.

The Portuguese, now 34, came through Sporting Lisbon’s academy before being snapped up by Man Utd in 2007. He went on to make 230 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 41 goals.

Nani helped Man Utd to win a host of trophies during his eight-year spell, including four Premier League titles, one Champions League and one Club World Cup.

The winger also played alongside Man Utd legend Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal lifted the European Championship title five years ago.

Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford now, and is joined by compatriot Bruno Fernandes. The attacking midfielder has become an integral player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his £47m move from Sporting in January last year.

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Nani explained how he helped to convince Fernandes on the Manchester club.

“I was the first one to tell him he should go to England and if he decides to go to England, if he can choose Man United it would be the best thing for him,” he said.

“That was funny because a couple of months later when I went to Orlando I saw the news and I texted him because I was seeing Man City and Man United and Tottenham were fighting for him. I said, ‘if you have to go, you choose Man United! It’s the best!'”

Nani had spells at Fenerbahce, Valencia, Lazio and Sporting after leaving Man Utd. He now represents Orlando in MLS.

On whether he still follows the English giants, Nani added: “Always. If I don’t have a game at the same time, of course. It’s special now with Cristiano [Ronaldo] there.

“Obviously, when you see the news and the situation of him at Juventus you could imagine that there was no better place for him to go than to go back. In my head, I knew he could go.

“I knew the news would be true so it wasn’t that much of a surprise to me. It’s always a motivation to see Man United and Old Trafford full of fans, the way the atmosphere is at that stadium is just incredible.

“It’s good to see and remember some good moments.”

Man Utd finally reach Henderson decision

Meanwhile, The Sun report that Man Utd have finally come to a decision on what to do with Dean Henderson.

The Englishman will leave Old Trafford on an 18-month loan in January. That will solve two key problems surrounding Solskjaer currently.

Firstly, it will give him a great chance to get back to his best. The shot-stopper has barely featured this campaign.

It will also end the debate over who should be number one, him or David de Gea. In Henderson’s absence, veteran keeper Tom Heaton will assume the role of backup.

