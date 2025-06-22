Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who has been told to sign Beto ahead of Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been advised by a club president to forget about Viktor Gyokeres and instead make a move for an Everton striker, who, sources have told TEAMtalk, could be sold this summer.

Following a hugely disappointing season where they finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd are determined to make amends in the 2025/26 campaign and have been active in the summer transfer window. Matheus Cunha has already joined from Wolves, while the Red Devils are confident that Bryan Mbeumo will move from Brentford.

Man Utd are also keen on signing a new striker, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that manager Amorim is confident that Sporting CP star Gyokeres will make the switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd manager Amorim worked with Gyokeres at Sporting CP, and the Red Devils believe that this will sway the Sweden international striker’s decision, TEAMtalk understands.

The president of Portuguese amateurs Uniao Tires, Fernando Lopes, though, believes that Man Utd should not sign Gyokeres and has urged Amorim to make a raid on Everton for Beto instead.

The 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau international striker, who has been on the books of Everton since 2023 when he joined from Udinese for £25.75million., was at Uniao Tires from 2007 until 2011.

Lopes told The Sun: “Everyone thought Amorim would sign Gyokeres as he had him at Sporting but the Premier League is completely different to Portugal.

“Teams are more physical and compact at the back, it is quicker and more competitive. Gyokeres would struggle to play as a lone No 9 waiting for service.

“Beto’s a more physical player, who fights with defenders and doesn’t lose duels. He is a real headache for opponents — if he gets the service.

“In their golden era, United always scored a lot of goals from set-pieces but haven’t had a proper striker for many seasons.

“Nowadays, teams have small, quick strikers or a false forward because there is an obsession for possession of the ball.

“Beto represents the typical old style, because of his physique, power and work-rate — plus he is very fast.

“When Moyes went to Everton he showed what a handful he is for defenders to stop. He’d be like Amorim’s ace up his sleeve in a game of poker.”

READ MORE 🔴 Man Utd biggest signings: Matheus Cunha joins top 10 after big-money transfer

Everton could sell Beto – sources

Beto, who has scored 15 goals and given two assists in 71 appearances for Everton so far in his career, is under contract at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2027.

There is interest in the striker from Leeds United, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, that the Toffees could sell Beto in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that at the right price, Everton could decide to cut ties with the striker for good.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd take Lopes’s advice and make a bid for Beto this summer.

Given that the Guinea-Bissau striker has not been prolific for Everton, it is unlikely that Man Utd will try to sign him.

