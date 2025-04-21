Manchester United are poised to swoop for Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic as they look to beat three Premier League rivals to his signature, while the star has also decided what contract he wants, as per a report.

A new striker is top of Ruben Amorim’s wish list at Man Utd this summer due to the struggles of current No 9 Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane put in another poor performance during the frustrating 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and has now scored just once in his last 18 Premier League appearances.

Amorim knows that United must land a deadly goalscorer if they are to shoot up the Premier League table next season and get back in the top six.

According to Italian source Tutto Juve, Serbian star Vlahovic is very much among Amorim’s targets.

United are ‘ready to move’ for Vlahovic, who has netted 127 goals in 295 games throughout his career to date.

The 25-year-old appeals to United as they will not have to break the bank to land him. Vlahovic’s contract expires in June 2026 and this has seen his price tag fall from €70million (£60m / $80m) to a much more achievable €45m (£39m / $51m).

Vlahovic is ‘very popular’ among the Premier League’s biggest clubs and United are aiming to sign him before Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.

The former Fiorentina ace has already laid out his wage demands, too. He is eyeing a long-term deal worth €10m (£8.6m) per year, which works out at around £165,000 a week.

While that is clearly a big salary, United should be able to match it. They are currently paying the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire more.

Vlahovic could be a great signing for Amorim to solve United’s issues up front. Standing at 6ft 3in, he is an imposing striker who looks to dominate opposition centre-backs.

He has managed 14 goals and five assists in 37 games so far this campaign, while he found the back of the net 18 times last season.

Plus, Vlahovic’s Juve and Serbia team-mate Filip Kostic has previously labelled him ‘the strongest striker’ in Serie A.

Given Vlahovic’s contract situation, this is a great market opportunity to capture him for less than his actual value.

Man Utd scouring market for new striker

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on March 26 that Vlahovic is indeed on United’s radar as they seek a new frontman.

We also understand that Aston Villa are spying a deal to bring the Coppa Italia winner to the Premier League.

Although, it must be noted that Vlahovic is not the only striker United are interested in.

Recent reports have suggested they have agreed to sign Victor Osimhen, though such rumours have yet to be confirmed.

Liam Delap is also a concrete target for United as his release clause will fall to £30m (€35m / $40m) once Ipswich Town’s relegation from the top flight has been confirmed.

The Englishman may only be 22 years old but he has shown he can thrive in the Premier League this term, having scored 12 goals in 32 matches.

Meanwhile, United are reportedly ready ‘to go all out’ for a Premier League playmaker after landing on him as a ‘key’ summer signing.

Another area which needs improving is goalkeeper, with the mistakes continuing to pile up for Andre Onana.

Reports have revealed the loss-making price United are now ready to sell Onana for.

