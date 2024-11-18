Alphonso Davies and Alvaro Carreras are both being eyed by Man Utd

Manchester United are reportedly pushing to try and sign Alphonso Davies before Real Madrid, while fellow left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras has been quizzed on rumours of an Old Trafford return.

Man Utd currently have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as left-backs in their squad. But the pair have been out injured for long periods, which caused serious problems for Ruben Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag.

Shaw is hoping to return in December, while Malacia could make his long-awaited comeback against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

However, Shaw and Malacia’s long-term injuries have shown United recruitment chiefs that a more reliable replacement must be found so that Amorim is not faced with the same issues as Ten Hag.

Bayern Munich star Davies is thought to be United’s dream signing for the left-back position. According to Spanish outlet AS, United are ‘bidding hard’ to try and sign Davies before Real Madrid.

The Red Devils were given a boost over the weekend as it emerged that Madrid have not agreed a deal for the Canadian to join when his Bayern contract expires, despite reports claiming that to be the case.

Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, said: “Done deal with Real Madrid? This is not true. Though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. New deal at FC Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

United have been told that Davies wants a signing-on bonus of £10million, plus a weekly wage of £240,000 in order to move to Old Trafford.

If the latest from AS is to be believed, then United are ready to offer the 24-year-old big money as they try and win the race for him.

However, Davies is known to be very keen on joining Madrid, as such a move would allow him to play for arguably the most illustrious club in the world and also win a host of trophies.

Due to this stance, United must sound out left-back alternatives. Carreras is certainly one option, as United have a clause which will allow them to re-sign him from Benfica for €20million (£16.7m / $21m).

Carreras discusses Man Utd return

In an interview with the Spanish press, Carreras was asked about potentially re-joining United in 2025. He said: “I am focused on what I have to do, because I have a game every three days.

“It is always positive that there are interested parties, everyone wants to improve, but I am doing very well here. United have a buy-back option, but I am very happy here.

“I have a five-year contract with Benfica. I want to win titles and continue to grow, I’m still 21 years old. I want to win, whether with Spain or with Benfica, to continue to grow.”

Should United miss out on Davies and decide they want to bring in a full-back with more Premier League experience than Carreras, then Milos Kerkez could join from Bournemouth.

Liverpool have begun talks for Kerkez but United have set up a transfer battle by making an ‘enquiry’ of their own for him.

TEAMtalk can confirm that United are big admirers of the Hungary star, having scouted him on several occasions.

Man Utd news: Gyokeres latest; Van Nistelrooy ‘devastated’

Meanwhile, United have been boosted in their pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim is aiming to reunite with Gyokeres at United, though he has ruled out a move until next summer at the earliest.

Former Portugal and Premier League star Jose Fonte has now explained why the goal machine is destined to join a major club such as United.

One victim of Amorim joining United is ex-caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Reports claim Van Nistelrooy is ‘devastated’ that he could not continue his spell at United after Amorim opted to bring his own coaching staff with him from Sporting.

The former striker’s friend Andre Ooijer has confirmed he did want to stay on at United as he loves the club. Van Nistelrooy had even rejected managerial opportunities to head back to Old Trafford over the summer.

How have Davies and Carreras performed this campaign?

Alphonso Davies, Alvaro Carreras stats comparison this season

