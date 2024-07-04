A Manchester United star who surpassed all expectations last season and has been credited with saving Erik ten Hag from the sack has been transfer-listed, and FIVE clubs – four from within the Premier League – are all circling.

Very few Man Utd players emerged with their heads held high in what was a concerning campaign at Old Trafford last season. The Red Devils did finish in a high note when sinking Manchester City to win the FA Cup, though the overall campaign put Erik ten Hag under serious sack pressure.

Ultimately, Man Utd elected to stick with the Dutchman after taking 16 days after the FA Cup final to come to a decision. United subsequently announced Ten Hag had signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday morning.

Alejandro Garnacho was a bright spark throughout the year, with the young Argentine establishing himself as a guaranteed starter on the flanks.

Garnacho scored the opener at Wembley, while what proved to be the winner was notched by Kobbie Mainoo.

That pair were the biggest positives for United, though midfielder Scott McTominay also stood up tall.

The Scotland international scored a career-best 10 goals across all competitions, placing him joint-third with Garnacho in the club’s top scorers charts behind only Bruno Fernandes (15) and Rasmus Hojlund (16).

McTominay scored winning goals against Brentford, Aston Villa and Chelsea in the Premier League. The Scot was also on the scoresheet in the memorable 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool.

According to ManchesterWorld, McTominay’s efforts may well have proved decisive in Ten Hag avoiding the sack.

However, loyalty and gratitude only goes so far in football and the report claims the player has now been put up for sale.

Scott McTominay bids inbound

Four Premier League sides have been alerted to United’s surprise move. The quartet showing interest are Fulham, Newcastle, West Ham and newly-promoted Southampton.

Of the four it’s claimed a move to Fulham where McTominay would replace Joao Palhinha looks the most likely at present. Palhinha is on the cusp of completing a long-awaited transfer to Bayern Munich worth roughly €55m/£46.6m (add-ons included).

Fulham are reportedly ready to table a bid for McTominay, though interest from outside of the Premier League is also forming.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, has learned Turkish champions Galatasaray are prepared to table a new and improved bid for McTominay.

Galatasaray like both McTominay and fellow United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka. A modest double bid for the pair has already been rejected, though we understand fresh offers are coming.

Galatasaray won’t be able to pay the same level of fees as the Premier League sides can. However, they do have Champions League football to offer, as well as the promise of competing for a league title.

Man Utd selling McTominay would be a surprise given his goalscoring heroics last season. However, as a homegrown player his sale would be extra lucrative for the club and greatly improve their spending power this window.

