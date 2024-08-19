Fulham have reignited their interest in a Manchester United star who has approved a transfer to a Euro giant, and the lucrative sale would help the Red Devils complete a dream transfer window with two final signings, per reports.

Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have already arrived at Old Trafford this summer. Zirkzee made an instant impact during the debut when scoring a late winner against Fulham.

Man Utd still aim to make two more additions, with players being sought in central midfield and at left-back.

PSG’s Manuel Ugarte is the primary goal in midfield and personal terms are in place. However, as yet PSG have shown no willingness to lower their lofty €60m/£51m asking price.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd now have three options.

The first is they convince PSG to reduce their demands. Given PSG have already signed Ugarte’s replacement in Joao Neves, it’s not out of the question PSG do relax their stance in the final days of the window.

The second option is Man Utd sell a player that allows the club to finance the killer bid for Ugarte.

The third and final avenue open to Man Utd and sporting director Dan Ashworth is the club walk away from Ugarte and sign a cheaper alternative.

On that front, the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Sander Berge are both keen to sign for the Red Devils.

However, Man Utd may not have to compromise on signing Ugarte after transfer interest in Scott McTominay hit a new high.

Scott McTominay in high demand

The sale of the Scot would be extra lucrative for United given his status as a homegrown player. The proceeds from those types of sales are logged as pure profit on the books.

Fulham have already seen two bids for McTominay rejected, with the biggest reportedly worth £23m. Man Utd value the all-action midfielder closer to £30m.

Serie A giant Napoli then entered the frame just as Fulham left it. TEAMtalk has been able to verify reports in Italy that stated McTominay is willing to join Napoli if he does leave Man Utd.

Furthermore, Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, recently confirmed the club’s interest in McTominay as part of their attempts to secure a double midfield coup.

“They [McTominay and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour] are good, strong players. Let’s see what happens in the next few days.”

However, Napoli are on the cusp of signing David Neres from Benfica and per Fabrizio Romano, have lodged an official bid for Romelu Lukaku.

As such, reports in Italy state Napoli may need to sell Victor Osimhen – either to Chelsea or PSG – before they can table a competitive bid for McTominay.

Fulham re-enter McTominay chase; new bid expected

That hesitation has alerted Fulham who according to Sky Sports, have thundered back into the race for McTominay.

Their reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, wrote: ‘Fulham have re-opened talks with Manchester United over the signing of midfielder Scott McTominay.

‘Fulham had two bids rejected earlier in the window and were not expected to go back in unless United were willing to negotiate on their asking price.

‘There is an expectation Fulham will submit an improved offer if talks go positively.’

As previously mentioned, McTominay’s sale could be crucial in Man Utd’s quest to sign Ugarte.

Furthermore, the Red Devils are also seeking a new left-back to cover the frustrating injury absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

All manner of left-backs have been linked over the past week including Ferdi Kadioglu, Adrien Truffert and free agent Marcos Alonso, to name just three.

