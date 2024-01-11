Big fright to top Man Utd stars as ruthless Ratcliffe tipped to make game-changing Old Trafford shift

Big changes are reportedly afoot at Manchester United which may not be fully welcomed by top Old Trafford stars, according to reports.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have now got their feet firmly in the door after sealing their 25 percent stake in the club for a reported £1.2bn just before Christmas.

And while their impact in the transfer market is not expected to be fully felt until the summer, there are still several changes that Ratcliffe wants to make given that INEOS have taken charge of the football operations at Old Trafford.

And football finance expert Keiran Maguire believes Ratcliffe will cut wages at United but encourage players to win trophies by including new bonus clauses in contracts.

As previously reported by Football Insider, Ratcliffe is reportedly planning to cut over £30million from United’s wage bill.

The Red Devils dropped their wage bill down to £331million in their 2022/23 accounts, but their Champions League participation is likely to increase that figure for 2023/24 due to contract bonuses.

It’s been reported that multiple first-team stars, including big earner Raphael Varane, have been asked to take pay cuts.

Meanwhile, the club have already been working hard in January to offload players, with Donny van de Beek sent to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Jadon Sancho is closing in a loan return to Borussia Dortmund.

And Maguire believes a new pay structure will be implemented at United that includes bigger incentives for players if they win trophies.

“If you want the best you have to pay the best – that has been an adage in Premier League football since it started in 1992,” Maguire told Football Insider.

Man Utd wage bill continues to lead the way

“Manchester United had the highest wage bill for most of the initial 10 to 15 years of the Premier League and they were notably very successful.

“They continued to have the highest wage bill in the Premier League as recently as 2021/22, although this substantially decreased last season due to the failure to qualify for the Champions League.

“What I think we’re likely to see with INEOS now in charge is an incentivised pay structure within contracts concerning top four finishes.

“But perhaps that will be extended even further in order to make winning trophies a greater priority.

“It was perhaps not the case during the Glazer regime as making money was always at the forefront of their thoughts.”

United are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

