Big-money Man Utd signing accelerates after selling club line up Arsenal and Liverpool-linked replacements

Juventus are exploring the market for alternatives to Man Utd-linked Gleison Bremer

A fantastic Manchester United move for a centre-back they desperately need appears to have ignited after Juventus began exploring moves for alternatives also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool, per a report.

The Red Devils simply cannot keep opposing attacks quiet at present, with Erik ten Hag’s side conceding an eye-watering 59 shots combined in their last two matches against Chelsea and Brentford.

Precisely where the blame lays is open to debate. Man Utd don’t possess hard-working forwards, while Casemiro has shown worrying signs of decline in the holding midfield role this season.

Elsewhere, Man Utd’s backline – which has been ravaged by injury – have seen better days.

Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are both off contract this summer and could depart as free agents. West Ham will make a second attempt to sign Harry Maguire, while reports in Italy claim Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s time is up.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United will sign a new left-back this summer and talks with Nice to do just that have begun.

A long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez at centre-half is also being eyed, though multiple central defenders may be required if Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets ruthless in an anticipated squad clear-out.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is on United’s radar. Football Transfers recently claimed Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa – who recently won his first and second caps for England – is a wanted man too.

From outside of the Premier League Man Utd have also been linked with Antonio Silva (Benfica), Leny Yoro (Lille), Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) and Gleison Bremer (Juventus) to name just four.

Today’s update regards 27-year-old Brazil international Bremer, with Tuttosport reporting Juventus are gearing up for his sale.

READ MORE: The four problem positions Ratcliffe must fix at Man Utd this summer and who might solve their weaknesses

Juventus eye Bremer replacements, as transfer cost detailed

It’s claimed Juventus are beginning to explore the market for alternatives amid the growing sense they may receive a bid too good to refuse from Man Utd.

Bremer’s current contract in Turin contains a release clause worth €60m that becomes active in the summer of 2025.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed there’s a “verbal pact” in place between Bremer and Juventus that will see the Serie A side give serious consideration to a sale this summer. Per Romano, bids in the region of the release fee (€60m) will be considered.

Tuttosport state Juventus won’t sell for less than €70m and ‘Manchester United knows it.’ Nonetheless, it’s suggested the Red Devils are willing to fork out a big fee for the Brazilian and as such, Juventus are sizing up successors.

Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande and Maxence Lacroix of Wolfsburg are both listed in the piece. Diomande is a transfer target at Arsenal, while Lacroix has been linked with Liverpool.

Liverpool’s interest in Lacroix, 23, was at its highest when Jorg Schmadtke was pulling the strings as sporting director.

Schmadtke specialised in Bundesliga signings (Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch), though he is no longer with the Reds having left at the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Diomande, meanwhile, can be signed via a €80m release clause in his Sporting contract. Aside from Arsenal, Chelsea are also known to hold interest in the 20-year-old centre-half and a bidding war may have already erupted.

With Juventus turning their attention to new additions at centre-back, the inference is they’re warming to the idea of cashing in on Bremer.

Given Man Utd’s defensive frailties, the signing of the imposing centre-half to their backline would be most welcome.

The idea of using Mason Greenwood as a makeweight to help lower the cost of signing Bremer is also gathering traction.

DON’T MISS: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill