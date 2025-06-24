An exit-linked Manchester United star signed for big money has reached a firm decision on whether to stay or go – and the outcome will please Ruben Amorim, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There are no shortage of misfiring attackers Man Utd are more than willing to offload this summer. In Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Antony and Jadon Sancho, United possess a crop of forwards who consistently fail or have failed to make any meaningful impact in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have been more productive in a United shirt, though both players fell foul of Amorim who called into question their attitude and application.

United are open to offloading all of those six stars this window barring Zirkzee who showed signs of improvement in the latter half of the 2024/25 season.

Another attack-minded star who could yet come good at Old Trafford is Mason Mount.

The former Chelsea ace cost £60m (£55m plus £5m in add-ons) to sign, though dreadful luck with injuries has severely hampered his United stint so far.

Rumblings across the media in recent days have suggested Mount could be added to the exit pile. But according to transfer guru Romano, Mount has zero intention of calling it quits in Manchester.

“We’ve had stories about Mason Mount maybe leaving Manchester United, about Mount maybe being involved in swap deals this summer,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“Obviously we have plenty of time this summer to see things evolving and surprises… but as of today nearing the end of June, the clear intention of Mason Mount is to stay at Manchester United.

“Mount is planning to continue at Man Utd, to have an important pre-season, being well, fully fit, working under Ruben Amorim who always [spoke highly] of Mount during his first season as Man Utd coach. So always showing his full confidence in the player.

“Now it’s about being fit and being ready, but the intention of Mount is to stay at Manchester United.”

Mason Mount faces brand new challenge

Romano’s claims on Mount follow on from our own Fraser Fletcher, who stated on June 12 that Amorim sees a big future for the 36-times capped England man at Old Trafford and that he is a player ideally suited to his formation.

The biggest issue preventing Mount from making an impact at Old Trafford thus far has been injuries. However, the 26-year-old is soon to face extremely stiff competition for minutes in his favoured No 10 role.

United operate with dual 10s in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. One will be filled by new signing Matheus Cunha, while United have recently lodged an improved bid in excess of £60m for Bryan Mbeumo.

United’s intention is to field Mbeumo and Cunha in the two spots behind a new striker. As such, Mount would not feature in United’s strongest eleven if Mbeumo signs and all are fit.

There’s the small matter of captain and talisman Bruno Fernandes to contend with too, though the Portuguese was often deployed in a deeper midfield role as the season wore on.

Amorim has previously insisted Kobbie Mainoo is also more suited to the attacking rather than defensive midfield role.

As such, Mount may well get his wish and remain in situ at United, though he’ll face an uphill struggle to up his minutes count even if keeping a clean bill of health.

Mason Mount’s stuttering start