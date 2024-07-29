Manchester United remain on course to sign Matthijs De Ligt whose transfer won’t be torpedoed by an unfortunate injury in the Bayern Munich camp, and who could be sold to make way for the Dutch defender has been confirmed.

Man Utd have already signed a new centre-back this window in the form of Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old has limitless potential, though has suffered an early setback after sustaining an ankle injury in recent the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

But according to Sky Sports, Man Utd’s intentions regarding a second centre-back signing hinge on player exits and not the injury to Yoro.

The Red Devils remain in the hunt for either Jarrad Branthwaite or Matthijs De Ligt. Agreements on personal terms have been forged with both players.

Everton are demanding £70m for Branthwaite and United have already seen two offers rejected. The biggest was worth £50m (£45m plus £5m in add-ons).

De Ligt, meanwhile, will cost a more modest sum of roughly €50m/£42m to pluck from Bayern Munich.

Per the update from Sky, talks over the signing of De Ligt remain ‘open’ and the sale of Victor Lindelof would be a sure-fire sign the Dutchman will be on the move.

United are open to offloading Lindelof who has entered the final year of his contract. It’s claimed that much in the same way United’s move for Noussair Mazraoui hinges on selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka first, Lindelof must go before De Ligt can arrive.

Nonetheless, De Ligt’s transfer is still there for the taking despite Bayern Munich suffering a cruel injury blow at the heart of their defence.

Hiroki Ito injury WON’T scupper Man Utd transfer

Bayern signed Japan international Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart earlier this summer. The defender can play centre-back or left-back, though won’t be lining up in any position for the next two-three months after breaking his foot in pre-season.

But per Sky, Ito’s unfortunate injury WILL NOT prevent Bayern from selling De Ligt.

Explaining why, it’s noted Bayern still intend to sign a second new defender and are doubly determined to land Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen on the back of Ito’s injury.

As such, and assuming Bayern do get a deal for Tah across the line, De Ligt still has the green light to join Man Utd.

Noussair Mazraoui to become Man Utd signing No 3

De Ligt’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is also the person representing fellow Man Utd transfer target, Noussair Mazraoui.

The right-back has agreed personal terms with Man Utd who have also struck an agreement on the fee with Bayern Munich.

As previously mentioned, Mazraoui’s move to Old Trafford is dependant on offloading Wan-Bissaka. West Ham are in talks to sign the full-back in a deal worth roughly £15m.

As such, Mazraoui looks primed to become Man Utd’s third signing of the summer and will follow in the footsteps of Joshua Zirkzee and Yoro.

Aside from Mazraoui and De Ligt, Man Utd are also fixing their gaze on PSG destroyer, Manuel Ugarte.

An agreement on persona terms is in place and PSG’s imminent signing of Joao Neves from Benfica will unlock Ugarte’s move to Manchester.

To free up room and funds in the engine room, exits for one or multiple of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are possible.

