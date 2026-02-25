A high profile star Manchester United let go last summer now wishes to return to Old Trafford and re-establish himself as a regular starter, but while he reportedly thinks he’ll get that chance, he’s in for a rude awakening according to Fabrizio Romano.

In a few years’ time, the summer window Man Utd presided over in 2025 may be looked back upon as one of the best in the club’s recent history.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha predictably became instant hits given they were already proven in the Premier League.

Benjamin Sesko is settling nicely after a slow start and expertly tucked away the winner against Everton on Monday night.

And between the sticks, Senne Lammens – by far the cheapest signing of the lot at just £18m – already looks like one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

The spot Lammens took previously belonged to Andre Onana, whose two years in United’s goal were characterised by calamitous errors and woeful decision-making.

Onana cost £47.2m when signed from Inter Milan, but in Lammens, Man Utd now have their starting stopper for the next decade and Onana was shipped out to Trabzonspor via the loan route.

The deal does not contain an option to buy, and according to the latest from The Guardian, Onana wants to return to Old Trafford in the summer and then stick around.

They stated the 29-year-old is ‘intent on reclaiming place in Manchester United team next season’. Furthermore, it was claimed Onana ‘believes he will be given a chance to do so’.

But in truth, Onana is barking up the wrong tree if he reckons he stands even the remotest chance of displacing Lammens next year.

What’s more, a recent update from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealed Man Utd have already decided to offload Onana once again when his loan at Trabzonspor ends.

“Who’s going to leave the club? For sure in the summer it’s going to be Andre Onana,” declared Romano on YouTube in early-February.

“Onana is on loan at Trabzonspor and Man Utd’s decision is already quite clear. They’re not expected to continue with Onana next summer.”

