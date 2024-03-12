Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to make clear his wish to leave Manchester United this summer after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and amid claims the Dane feels like he is now ‘surplus to requirements’ at the Red Devils.

The former Tottenham man is regarded as one of the most gifted stars to have graced the Premier League over the last 10 years or so and even since he first moved to north London in a £11m deal from Ajax in summer 2013. After a frustrating spell in Italy with Inter, Eriksen suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest while on the pitch for his country during the delayed Euro 2020 tournament during Denmark’s group game against Finland at Parken Stadium.

Incredibly, after a lengthy period of rehabiliation and after taken numerous medical advice, Eriksen was cleared to resume his progessional career, initially joining Brentford on a short deal across the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Illustrating both his fitness and his qualities under compatriot Thomas Frank, Eriksen then sealed a free-transfer move to Manchester United that summer, signing a three-year deal with the Red Devils.

The cultured midfielder made 44 appearances during his debut campaign as United re-established themselves back among the very best in English football by winning the Carabao Cup, reaching the FA Cup final and finishing third in the Premier League.

However, this season has been a very different story for both Eriksen and United, with the player struggling for game time and falling dramatically down the pecking order.

As a result, speculation has arisen the United manager is ‘ready to push Eriksen out of the club’s project’ and that a return to a former club is an option.

Eriksen accepts he needs to leave Man Utd

As it stands, the 32-year-old has only featured in 20 games this season, with just 11 of these coming as starts in the Premier League or Champions League.

However, following the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, the signing of Sofyan Amrabat and re-emergence of Scott McTominay as an important figure in Ten Hag’s side, Eriksen has slipped dramatically down the order and has rarely featured in recent weeks.

Now ahead of the latest international break, reports in Eriksen’s native Denmark – and in particular Ekstrabladet – are claiming that Eriksen knows he’s at the end of the line at Old Trafford.

And while it is not likely to damage his immediate prospects of featuring for his country (Eriksen is just three caps short of breaking Peter Schmeichel’s record as his country’s most capped stars) he knows he will need to be playing more regular football to further build on his haul of 126 appearances.

However, that is not his primary concern right now with his situation at United described as problematic with the 32-year-old ‘out in the cold’ and having ‘hit a brick wall’ under Ten Hag.

According to the report, the situation is about to get ‘critical’ for Eriksen, who last appeared as a substitute in the 54th minute of February’s win at Fulham.

And with the player having been ‘overtaken by the competition’ it’s reported he was now ‘slipped to fifth choice’ leaving the player to ‘want out’ this summer.

Indeed, with loan man Amrabat ahead of him in the pecking order, despite his recent mistake against Man City in their 3-1 defeat, it’s felt something now needs to change for Eriksen with that particular snub seen as the ultimate humiliation.

