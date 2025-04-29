Manchester United are reportedly leading Premier League rivals Tottenham in the growing race to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki this summer, with a report suggesting why they have an advantage when it comes to getting the deal over the line.

Cherki has been on the radar of a number of top European clubs for some time, having firmly established himself as one of the best playmaking talents in French football despite still only being 21 years of age.

The France Under-21 international, who was part of the French team that struck gold at last summer’s Paris Olympic, ticks a number of boxes for Ruben Amorim in terms of his positional value.

Cherki can play out wide but, more importantly, he is highly effective operating as a No.10 – a position where Amorim utilises two players in his 3-4-2-1 scheme.

While Cherki is not the only player United are looking at for that role, given their significant interest in Wolves ace Matheus Cunha, the Lyon man would come significantly cheaper than his Brazilian counterpart.

A report from Caught Offside states that Lyon have set a price tag of €30million-€35m (£25.4m-£29.7m) for a player who has notched an impressive 12 goals and 19 assists in all competitions this season.

Indeed, Amorim got a first-hand look at Cherki when United faced Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with the French attacker scoring twice over the two legs as the Red Devils prevailed 7-6 on aggregate.

Advantage Man United in Cherki chase

The report adds that while Man United and Tottenham, lead the chase for the player, German giants Bayern Munich are also lurking in the background if Cherki fails to move to the Premier League.

However, it’s stated that the Old Trafford outfit are already a step ahead of Spurs, given that the know they will be going into next season with Amorim at the helm – unlike Tottenham’s current situation with Ange Postecoglou.

Both clubs have had disastrous seasons domestically but United have at least shown some flashes of brilliance under Amorim, while the north London side are on an alarming slide under Postecoglou.

Indeed, there have been reports that the Australian will leave at the end of the current campaign, even if Spurs qualify for the Champions League by tasting Europa League success over the next few weeks.

To that end, Cherki is being tipped to be part of Amorim’s rebuild at Old Trafford, with the Man Utd boss able to present a clear plan of where he will fit in going forward.

