Alejandro Garnacho could be on the move

Alejandro Garnacho could be gearing up to leave Manchester United amid claims he has put his house on the market in a ‘secret’ move.

Garnacho made his senior debut for Man Utd in April 2022 and has gone on to play 132 times for the club, registering 24 goals and 17 assists. The winger spent time in the Atletico Madrid youth ranks before joining United’s academy and is now viewed as one of the most exciting young forwards in the Premier League.

Garnacho has managed nine goals and eight assists in 46 games for United so far this term.

Despite the 20-year-old’s great potential, his future at Old Trafford is uncertain as Amorim does not play with standard wingers.

Amorim has tried Garnacho as a wing-back and as a No 10 but it remains to be seen if either of these roles will work out for the player.

The Sun have now provided an intriguing update on Garnacho’s situation. They claim that he has ‘secretly and discreetly’ put his house ‘up for sale’.

Garnacho bought the £3.85million mansion in April last year but has supposedly now asked estate agents to find a buyer.

This is the ‘biggest hint yet’ that the Argentine star will be on the move this summer.

Some United fans are concerned that the listing means Garnacho will be sold to improve United’s financial standing.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has denied reports that he will sell academy products such as Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in order to fund new signings.

But Amorim wants a squad overhaul and it cannot be ruled out that one talented youngster will leave as a result. Garnacho’s sale would go down as pure profit on the club’s books.

Alejandro Garnacho valued at £50m

United have previously demanded as much as £70m (€82m / $91m) for Garnacho, but they have since lowered his price tag to £50m (€59m / $64m).

The wide man came close to leaving United in January as both Chelsea and Napoli held talks for him.

Napoli were particularly keen to engineer a deal, with Antonio Conte a big fan of Garnacho.

But the Italian side could not afford to meet United’s asking price, which saw negotiations stall.

Garnacho is once again emerging as a contender to leave Old Trafford, especially now that his house is up for sale.

Barcelona are thought to be monitoring the situation. There is also the prospect of United sending him to Napoli in a player-plus-cash deal for Victor Osimhen.

Man Utd news: Shearer advice; triple Serie A deal

Liam Delap is another striker United are keen on alongside Osimhen.

Alan Shearer has backed United to swoop for Delap and take their forward line to the next level.

Reports in Italy claim Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo is the latest Serie A star in United’s sights.

He could arrive in the Premier League this summer alongside Lorenzo Lucca and Assane Diao.

