Biggest Man Utd signing of the summer ‘approved’ – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are ready to launch their opening bid in what would become their most expensive signing of the summer, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal is ‘approved’.

When a club is in chaos, the vultures must show no mercy. Newcastle are a club in crisis right now having sold most of their best players over the past 12 months. Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have left, while Bruno Guimaraes looks bound for Arsenal.

Eddie Howe has walked away, with the club’s worrying talent drain among the reasons why Howe decided enough was enough.

The Magpies are splashing the cash this summer, though the majority of the players they’re bringing in are young, unproven and have no Premier League experience. A season of pain awaits.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd could make matters even more depressing for Newcastle fans over the coming days and weeks.

Taking to YouTube, he revealed Man Utd have ‘approved’ a move for starting left-back, Lewis Hall.

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Man Utd to move for Lewis Hall

“Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information,” began Romano.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-to-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.

“It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on Hall’s situation a few days ago on July 30.

Bailey revealed Man Utd’s opening bid for the player Newcastle value at £60m is in the process of being drafted.

At £60m, Hall would become Man Utd’s most expensive signing of the summer so far, surpassing Andrey Santos at £50m (£48m plus £2m in add-ons).

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