Manchester United are on the verge of signing Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt in a double deal worth around £60m, but not everyone is convinced by the capture of the latter, with a club icon raising major alarm bells over the deal.

Dan Ashworth has been tasked with shoring up the Red Devil’s defence this summer and has already brought in Leny Yoro for £52m from Lille.

But the talented 18-year-old could be out with a foot injury for three months and Man Utd were forced to play Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday.

De Ligt will provide some much-needed cover at the back when his switch from Bayern is finalised but Red Devils legend Paul Scholes isn’t convinced he’s good enough.

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite was Man Utd’s top defensive target for much of the summer but they ultimately had to settle for De Ligt as an alternative as the Toffees refused to budge on their price tag of over £70m.

De Ligt has plenty of experience at the highest level and still has room for improvement as a 24-year-old but whether he’ll be a consistent starter is still up for debate.

Paul Scholes highlights Matthijs de Ligt ‘concern’

Speaking on The Overlap, Scholes voiced his doubts on De Ligt, saying that his record with previous club Juventus and with Bayern is a concern.

De Ligt struggled for consistent playing time under Thomas Tuchel last season and Eric Dier moved ahead of the Dutchman in the pecking order.

His best stint came under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and that will give Man Utd supporters some hope that he can get back to his best at Old Trafford.

“You know what? Manchester United are talking about bringing players in who won’t get in their team,” Scholes said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“[De Ligt] from Bayern Munich… he’s not played for them. That’s a big concern for me, especially when Eric Dier’s playing in front of him. I’m not joking; that is a massive concern for me.

“You’re bringing in players for £40million, £50m, okay, just because he’s played for them three or four years ago…

“Juventus got rid of him; he wasn’t good enough at Juventus, he obviously hasn’t been good enough for Bayern Munich. He’s coming to us almost like a second-rate defender now.

“He might be [a good signing], don’t get me wrong. [His relationship with Erik ten Hag from Ajax] is a big boost, and he’s Dutch.”

With De Ligt’s signing set to be announced imminently, it will be interesting to see if he goes straight into Ten Hag’s starting XI when Man Utd face Leicester on Friday.

