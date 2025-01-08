Manchester United are considering moves for two Paris Saint-Germain players this month and one of them has decided against penning a new contract with the French giants, per sources.

Ruben Amorim’s side currently sit 13th in the Premier League table and are just seven points outside the relegation zone, and the manager is keen to bring in reinforcements in several areas.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are big admirers of PSG left-back Nuno Mendes, amid links, but so far there have been no formal negotiations with regards to his signing.

Mendes’ contract with PSG is set to expire in 2026 and recent reports have suggested that negotiations over an extension are at a standstill.

Sources have now revealed to TEAMtalk that Mendes has made it clear that he has NO intention of extending his contract with PSG, so he could be a concrete option for Man Utd if they do choose to make a move this month.

As previously reported, another left-back target for the Red Devils is Girona star Miguel Gutierrez. Sources state that the 23-year-old remains firm in his desire to leave Girona. Despite Man Utd making enquiries about Gutierrez in December there has been no significant progress over a transfer yet, although he is available for slightly less than his €35million (£29.2m / $36m) release clause this month.

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez also remains a concrete left-back target for Ruben Amorim’s side, but luring him away from Bournemouth could be difficult this winter.

Man Utd considering Kolo Muani, Osimhen swoops

TEAMtalk has also been informed by sources that PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani has been a topic of conversation during their enquiries with the French club.

We understand that the 26-year-old is considered a concrete option by Man Utd as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The latter has been heavily linked with moves back to Italy this month but the player’s intention is to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

There is also fierce competition for Kolo Muani from the Premier League with Tottenham keeping close tabs on his situation. PSG are thought to be open to sending him out on loan this month.

TEAMtalk understands that Victor Osimhen is another player for Man Utd fans to keep an eye out for, as sources say they are following Osimhen with ever-increasing commitment.

Osimhen has said recently that he wants to complete his season-long loan with Galatasaray from Napoli, but he remains under close observation by the Red Devils.

The Nigerian striker has a €75million (£62m / $77m) release clause in his contract and Man Utd are keeping an eye on his situation, along with, ironically, PSG.

IN FOCUS: Man Utd targets Kolo Muani and Osimhen