Man Utd handed much-needed boost with Galatasaray missing ‘star player’ for Champions League clash

Manchester United have finally been given some good news, with reports in Turkey claiming Galatasaray will be without one of their most influential players in Hakim Ziyech for their Champions League game on Tuesday night.

Man Utd have had a tough start to the season, having lost four out of their seven Premier League matches so far and fallen down to 10th in the table. Man Utd were also beaten 4-3 by Bayern in their Champions League group stage opener, though they did beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the third round of the League Cup.

One reason the Red Devils are struggling is that manager Erik ten Hag is having to deal with a defensive injury crisis. Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Reguilon and Tyrell Malacia are all out of action. On Saturday, it emerged that Martinez could be out until December as he may have to undergo more surgery on his recurring foot injury.

Ten Hag has also had to cope without midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat this season, though they are luckily now back fit.

Following the surprise 1-0 home defeat to Palace on Saturday, Man Utd will be aiming to get back to winning ways by overcoming Galatasaray at Old Trafford in midweek. A win will be important if Ten Hag’s side are to get out of Group A, which also includes Danish outfit Copenhagen.

Turkish outlet Aksam Spor have provided an update on Galatasaray’s squad ahead of the clash, and it makes for good reading for Man Utd supporters. They state that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is unsure whether he will be able to select ‘star player’ Ziyech next week.

The former Chelsea winger is facing a race against time to recover from an injury he sustained in training.

Ziyech was left out of Buruk’s squad for the 2-1 league victory over Ankaragucu on Saturday. Aksam Spor claim this is because Buruk did not want to ‘take any risks’ before the UCL clash.

Ziyech has only played three times for Galatasaray since joining the Super Lig giants from Chelsea on loan with an obligation to buy in August. However, he has already emerged into one of their most important players, having registered a goal and an assist in that time.

And while the Moroccan did not play regularly towards the end of his time at Chelsea, he still has the ability to impact the biggest of matches. Therefore, Ten Hag will be delighted if he remains out for the game on Tuesday.

While it will be a boost for Man Utd if they do not have to come up against Ziyech, Galatasaray do still have some other match-winners in their team. Buruk can also rely on Wilfried Zaha, Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens.

