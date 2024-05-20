Man Utd boosted as top Ratcliffe target blasts Euro giant to end shock rumours

Manchester United have been given a lift in their chase to sign Jean-Clair Todibo as the player has seemingly ended all rumours that he will be joining a Spanish titan this summer.

Todibo has enjoyed another solid season at Nice, making 33 appearances in all competitions and helping the club finish fifth in Ligue 1, while also reaching the quarter-finals of the French Cup. The centre-back is now a fully fledged France international, too, and he could be rewarded for his great performances with a big summer move.

Man Utd have landed on Todibo as a prime target as they look to bolster their defence, and there is a good chance the Red Devils will be able to strike an agreement for him.

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is well aware of Todibo’s ability and the conditions surrounding a potential deal, as he owns Nice.

While other centre-backs such as Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva may cost over £70million, Todibo is available for a very reasonable £40-45m.

On May 3, it emerged that Ratcliffe and Man Utd would love to bring in Todibo and make him their replacement for the outgoing Raphael Varane.

Surprisingly, Man Utd have been tipped to face competition for Todibo from Barcelona, who had the 24-year-old on their books between January 2019 and July 2021.

However, Todibo did not get many chances at the Nou Camp, and he has now shut down a possible return.

Man Utd news: Ratcliffe gets Jean-Clair Todibo boost

“They [Barca] said I was going to be [Gerard] Pique’s replacement, but I never had the opportunity,” he said.

“I only played five games, and I did well, but they never told me anything. Nobody wanted to talk to me at Barcelona, only [ex-sporting director Eric] Abidal.”

In February, Todibo was asked about re-joining Barca, and he did little to calm the speculation down by responding, ‘Why not?’

However, it appears the player has thought about such a move and is no longer considering it, as he has bad memories in Catalonia.

Another centre-half Man Utd have been linked with is Gleison Bremer, the Brazilian who has made a name for himself as a defensive enforcer at Juventus.

But Todd Boehly and Chelsea are looking to hijack that deal, which could see Man Utd put all their attention towards a swoop for Todibo.

