Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has warned Jadon Sancho not to get too comfy in his new surroundings after casting enormous doubt on their chances of making the exiled Manchester United winger’s stay into a permanent deal.

The 23-times capped England winger is hoping to kickstart his career back at his former club after a seriously-difficult spell with Manchester United, which has not lived up to expectations. Having cost the Red Devils a whopping £73m fee, Sancho has this season been forced to train on his own and excluded from using first-team facilities at the club’s Carrington training complex after a major falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

With Sancho refusing to offer the Dutchman the public apology he needed after publicly calling out the United manager for ‘scapegoating’ him and not being entirely truthful over his omission from the squad, the two men have failed to settle their differences, with the row casting an enormous shadow both over United’s season and Ten Hag’s treatment of the player.

Nonetheless, after Sancho was allowed to return to former club Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season, the winger can at least look to put his Old Trafford troubles behind him and reinvigorate a career that previously promised so much in the Bundesliga, but barely flickered into much more than a mere sparkle in England.

Dortmund have paid United a fee of around €3.5m to bring the 23-year-old back to the Westfalenstadion, with the Bundesliga side also covering around a third of his £250,000 a week wages. To get the player out of their hair, it will still cost United a staggering £166,000 a week – or around £4.2m in wages between now and June 30, when the deal is due to expire.

Man Utd star eager to make up for lost time

Despite their very public feud, Ten Hag has kept things professional and sent Sancho his very best wishes for his second spell with Dortmund. Nonetheless, those words did not stop a pundit from absolutely destroying United for wasting the best part of £70m over his signing.

With Sancho making his second debut for BVB during Saturday’s 3-0 win at Darmstadt, the winger clearly showed he was eager to make up for lost time by assisting Marco Reus for the Bundesliga side’s second and helping them keep the heat on fourth-placed RB Leipzig in the battle to reach the Champions League next season.

While the temporary switch certainly allows Sancho to focus on doing what he does best, there will be a thought in the back of his mind that his long-term future still needs clarifying and that his move back to Dortmund is scheduled to end once the current season ends.

Given the season they have enjoyed in Europe, BVB will hope that could be as late as Saturday 1 June – the date of the Champions League final. And while Edin Terzic’s side are not among the favourites to win it, their progress through a seriously-challenging Group F, in which they only lost one game, will certainly raise their beliefs. Next up is a Round of 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven.

If Sancho performs well, he might expect it to improve his chances of securing a permanent return to the Westfalenstadion.

However, their sporting director Kehl has acknowledged, in an interview with Sky Deutschland, that it is highly unlikely we will see Sancho still at the club next season.

Jadon Sancho told permanent Man Utd to Dortmund move is unlikely

While not entirely ruling out the possibility, Kehl admits Dortmund could find their hands tied by both United’s valuation and the wage demands of the winger.

“We will see,” he replied when asked about the chances of extending Sancho’s stay. “Realistically, the chance of Sancho playing for Dortmund in the next season isn’t very high. There was no possibility, in any form economically feasible for us, to secure an option to buy.”

Sancho’s deal at United does not expire until summer 2026, meaning the Red Devils – assuming Ten Hag remains in charge and he is unable to resolve his differences with the Dutchman – will want to claw back as much of their initial outlay for Sancho as possible.

As a result, Kehl admits he fully expects other sides to come in for the player and offer United much nearer to the sort of fee they would want and Dortmund would simply struggle to afford.

“The salary is one thing, the transfer package is another. If the player develops as we hope, in the summer, other clubs will likely become active.”

Admitting success for Sancho while on loan will likely see Dortmund ruled out the running, he added: “He might then be a category of player that could be challenging for Borussia Dortmund in terms of feasibility.”

After coming off the bench on Saturday, Sancho will again hope to be involved in Dortmund’s next match, against Cologne on Saturday.

