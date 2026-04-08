Club chief confirms move for star Man Utd can’t wait to shift is ON – ‘we’re doing that’

The managing director of Borussia Dortmund has namechecked a Manchester United star when discussing his side’s transfer plans, and talks over the move are reported to be ‘ongoing’.

While the headlines at Man Utd this summer will largely revolve around arrivals, there’s no shortage of big-name players who’ll leave.

Rasmus Hojlund will join Napoli outright to the tune of €44m. The expectation is one way or another, Marcus Rashford will return to Barcelona.

Andre Onana is up for sale and there are genuine exit chances for Altay Bayindir and Manuel Ugarte too. The latest on Ugarte can be found here.

Casemiro will depart via free agency when his contract expires, as will Tyrell Malacia. However, they’re not the only first-teamers who’ll leave without Man Utd collecting a fee.

Man Utd paid £73m when signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund way back in 2021. After what can only be termed a disastrous spell in England, Sancho looks on course to return to the Bundesliga heavyweight.

Man Utd have already opted not to activate their one-year option in Sancho’s deal. Doing so would give the club two final chances to generate a fee, though United want to draw a line under Sancho’s sorry saga as quickly as possible.

According to Dortmund chief, Lars Ricken, Sancho is a player his side are looking into signing via free agency this summer.

Speaking to BILD, Ricken said: “We’re currently looking at a lot of players and analysing them closely. We check whether they can make us better. We’re doing that with Jadon as well.”

Reporting on X, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed Dortmund are ‘seriously’ weighing up a swoop.

Plettenberg also revealed talks to take Sancho back to the club he’s already played twice for are ‘ongoing’.

“Borussia Dortmund are seriously considering a free move for Jadon Sancho,” declared Plettenberg.

He added: “Talks are ongoing. Sancho has multiple offers and would need to take a pay cut to return.”

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