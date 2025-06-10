Borussia Dortmund have ‘expressed their interest’ in signing a high profile star Manchester United are more than willing to sell, and an immediate positional change is on the cards, according to a report.

There are no shortage of stars Man Utd are prepared to offload this summer. The Red Devils aim to wrap up deals for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo with all haste, though arrivals beyond that pair will hinge on generating significant fees from player sales.

Four stars United will gladly wave goodbye to are Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

The quartet are all attackers, with United preparing to completely revamp their final third. After Cunha and Mbeumo, a new striker will be signed and there’s growing expectation United can and will reunite Ruben Amorim with Viktor Gyokeres.

In any case, exits are required before Man Utd can finance that move and today’s update regards Sancho.

United have pocketed £5m by way of Chelsea after the Blues pulled the plug on signing the winger outright.

Chelsea were willing to take up their roughly £25m option to buy, though wanted Sancho to accept a sizeable pay-cut. Negotiations to achieve that did not succeed.

United have no intention of reintegrating Sancho into Amorim’s first-team plans, meaning fresh exit opportunities are now being explored.

According to The Athletic, Sancho could sign for Borussia Dortmund for a third time, with the German giant performing major surgery of their own in attack.

Jamie Gittens is on course to join Chelsea and Karim Adeyemi could also depart. Accordingly, Dortmund are on the hunt for new blood and have ‘expressed their interest’ in signing Sancho.

Jadon Sancho to change positions?

The report claimed Sancho – who has primarily played on the left wing throughout his career – would be lined up in a new position if returning to Dortmund.

The Bundesliga side plan to place Sancho in one of the two No 10 roles in manager Niko Kovac’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Sancho would therefore be tasked with receiving the ball in tight spaces and creating for free-scoring striker, Serhou Guirassy.

Given Sancho has never been blessed with lightning quick pace, a move in-field where his technical skills can come to the fore may serve the 25-year-old well.

The obvious questions to ask at this point in the story is what about Sancho’s high wages and will Dortmund match them?

The Athletic suggested that is highly unlikely, though that’s not to say a deal cannot happen.

The report concluded by stating Dortmund are ‘optimistic that the opportunity to return to the Westfalenstadion, where so many of his career’s best moments have occurred, would be appealing.’

In other words, they hope Sancho will be willing to take a pay-cut in order to secure a move back to a club where he can get his faltering career back on track.

If the finances ultimately prove too big of a hurdle to overcome, the Mirror claimed Sancho has an abundance of options in Saudi Arabia.

Latest Man Utd news – Gyokeres ‘99%’ claim / Nunez sale perfect for United / Mbeumo choice made

🔴⚫️ Romano makes Gyokeres to Man Utd ‘99%’ claim as Amorim edges closer to reunion

🔴⚫️ Liverpool star approves exit and talks progress in dream outcome for Man Utd

🔴⚫️ Mbeumo ‘priority’ between Man Utd and Tottenham revealed as Frank agrees terms