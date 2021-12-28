Roma could yet be the prime candidates to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara despite strong interest from Manchester United and Newcastle, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe following his rise in France. In fact, he has already racked up 142 outings for Marseille since his debut in 2016.

As a result of his impressive development, Kamara has had links with a move away for a while.

Last summer, Newcastle and Wolves were two of the strongest candidates to sign the France Under-21 international in the summer.

However, he has now entered the final year of his contract and so his future is even more of a talking point.

Newcastle have retained transfer interest amid their takeover. What’s more, Man Utd have reportedly held talks over signing Kamara.

According to Il Tempo, though, Roma have now entered the fray and held their own discussions over a deal.

Their strong business ties with Marseille also put them in a solid position. Indeed, Marseille have signed Roma duo Cengiz Under and Pau Lopez on loan this season.

Roma director Tiago Pinto has reportedly made a midfielder a key priority for Jose Mourinho’s team in the January transfer window.

Kamara is – as it stands – free to set up a transfer to an overseas club from January onwards.

He has yet to sign a new deal in France and there are no concrete signs that he is close to doing so, either.

Nevertheless, that has not distracted Kamara this term. He has played 15 of 19 Ligue 1 games, captaining the team on three occasions.

Kamara refusing to sign Marseille contract

A recent report from L’Equipe revealed that Marseille have offered to make Kamara the highest earner in the squad.

However, he has yet to commit his future to the club.

As for other midfielders Man Utd and Newcastle could sign, the Red Devils have had links with RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

Newcastle, meanwhile, supposedly have their eyes on Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic.