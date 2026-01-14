Manchester United will not be able to bring one of Europe’s best wingers to Old Trafford because of Marcus Rashford, according to a report.

Rashford is on loan at Barcelona at the moment, having made the move from Man Utd in the summer of 2025. Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for €30milion (£26m, $35m) in the summer of 2026.

Several sources, including Sport and Fabrizio Romano, reported last week that Barcelona have told Rashford that they want to keep him beyond next summer.

However, there have been suggestions since that Barcelona will try to do a deal with Man Utd for Rashford below €30milion (£26m, $35m).

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, had reported back on December 30 that Barcelona were exploring negotiations with Man Utd to lower the fee for Rashford closer to €20m (£17m, $24m), potentially through structured payments or incentives.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 9 that Rashford made a clear ‘transfer demand’ to Man Utd.

The 28-year-old England international forward has ‘made it very clear’ to Man Utd that he only wants to play for Barcelona next season, warning the Red Devils that they should not even think of selling him to potential suitors Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain.

CaughtOffSide has now reported that due to Rashford’s stance, Man Utd will not be able to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG.

The report has noted that PSG have ‘admired Rashford for years’ and are willing to send 23-year-old winger Barcola to Old Trafford to get a deal done for the Man Utd-owned winger.

However, Rashford does not want to join PSG, ‘making this scenario highly unlikely’, according to the report.

Atletico Madrid are also said to like Rashford, but the England international forward wants only Barcelona.

There were reports in December 2025 that Man Utd have made the signing of Barcola ‘a priority’ for the January transfer window, with claims that the winger is valued at €100million (£87m, $116.5m).

Man Utd fall behind in Bradley Barcola race

Rashford’s refusal to join PSG means that Man Utd are very unlikely to get a deal done for Barcola, especially with some of their major Premier League rivals already making moves for the winger.

Graeme Bailey reported on January 8 that Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs that have enquired about Barcola.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also tracking the 23-year-old France international winger, who has scored five goals and given four assists in 24 appearances for PSG so far this season.

Sources have told us that while PSG do not want to sell Barcola, who is under contract until the summer of 2028, intermediaries are holding talks.

A source with knowledge of recent talks explained to us: “Barcola is one of those players that when mentioned, really piques interest.

“The links to England are real, they know he is not available now but as, and when, he is then they will jump in.

“The Premier League clubs are fully aware of his situation and remain so.”

Barcola is rated extremely highly, with former Arsenal, Chelsea and France international striker Olivier Giroud noting in April 2024 that the winger is “already very skilled in dribbling and penetration”, as quoted in beIN SPORTS.

