French left-back wants to join Man Utd ‘before transfer deadline’

Brest left-back Bradley Locko, who has been linked with Manchester United

Bradley Locko is willing to move to Manchester United and play for Michael Carrick’s side, according to a journalist, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the chances of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, striking a deal for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

Luke Shaw and Harry Amass are the two recognised left-backs in the Man Utd squad at the moment.

Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon are also options at left-back, but while the latter is only 19 years of age, Man Utd manager Carrick views the former more as a left-winger.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back before the summer transfer window closes next week.

According to journalist Dylan McBennett on X, Brest left-back Locko is willing to move to Man Utd.

The 24-year-old French left-back had a loan spell at Brest from Reims in 2023, before making the deal permanent.

Locko is now under contract at Brest until the summer of 2027.

The left-back has made 67 appearances for Brest so far in his career, providing five assists in the process.

McBennett posted on X at 8:59am on August 28: “If United are looking for ‘solutions’ at left-back, Bradley Locko among names that would be open to joining the club before the transfer deadline.

“Among numerous left-backs with desire to join United this summer. #MUFC”

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Alejandro Balde to Man Utd unlikely

On August 26, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Balde from Barcelona.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are in talks with super agent Jorge Mendes over a deal for the 22-year-old Spain international left-back.

However, according to transfer guru Romano, it is unlikely that Balde will end up at Man Utd.

The Italian journalist has reported that the cost of a transfer for Balde is too much for Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window.

“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

“Utd are working to add a new left-back.

“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.

“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive.

“Utd are not going to do that, at least not now.

“Just as a comparison, remember when Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.

“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.

“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option.

“Left-back is expected to be an area Utd want to improve before the deadline.

“I expect them to sign there.”

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