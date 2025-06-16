Real Madrid have responded after learning that Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on signing Brahim Diaz in the summer transfer window, according to two reliable sources, as lofty comparisons to Lionel Messi in the past come to light.

Madrid have embarked on a new era under Xabi Alonso. The former Los Blancos midfielder replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid manager at the end of last season and has already started to make an impact on the make-up of his squad.

With Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen from Liverpool and Bournemouth, respectively, and agreeing a deal with River Plate for Franco Mastantuono, Alonso has also told Los Blancos to keep Rodrygo amid interest from Arsenal and wants to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window.

Alonso has played a role in Madrid deciding to hand a new contract, too, despite Man Utd and Arsenal making a move for the Morocco international attacker, according to Marca.

Fichajes has reported that Arsenal and Man Utd ‘have recently come knocking on his door’, with the two Premier League clubs ready to give Diaz ‘a greater role’ in their respective teams.

Diaz, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, was not guaranteed a place in Ancelotti’s starting line-up since his return from a loan spell at AC Milan in 2023.

However, Marca has revealed that Madrid have decided to hand Diaz a new contract, with the former Manchester City prospect also keen on extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The respected Spanish publication has revealed that Madrid ‘reached an agreement to renew the contract’ of Diaz, adding that it will be ‘official soon’.

Diaz’s current contract at Madrid runs out in the summer of 2027, and the forward will extend it by another two years.

Madrid internally value Diaz’s performances, with new manager Alonso also having a ‘fondness’ for the attacker.

Marca has added that Diaz has ‘convinced both Real Madrid’s management and Xabi Alonso, who sees in him a player profile that is lacking in the current squad’.

Brahim Diaz compared to Lionel Messi

Like Marca, Fabrizio Romano has also reported Madrid’s stance on keeping Diaz.

The trusted Italian journalist has written on X: “Real Madrid are in advanced talks over new deal with Brahim Díaz.

“The player has already said yes to staying and extending. Agreement almost reached with talks underway for 2 weeks.

“Next one: Thibaut Courtois.”

While Diaz has not always had the chance to get a consistent run of games in the team because of the abundance of attacking talent that Madrid have, comparisons with Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi underline the quality he has.

During the 2023-24 season, Diaz scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 45 appearances for Madrid.

One of those goals came against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, after which former Liverpool and Madrid striker Michael Owen compared him to Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Owen said on TNT Sports in February 2024: “As soon as I saw that first touch, the way he touched it and then took his second touch really early to go on the outside, he did get fouled, but that was just Lionel Messi, in a nutshell.

“It’s his quick little steps, it’s his size, it’s his left foot. It’s everything about him reminds me of the great man.

“Maybe Real Madrid have been cursing their rivals having him [Messi] for so long but they’ve got maybe a little carbon copy of one himself if he keeps developing, who knows, but that was pretty sensational.”

IN FOCUS: How Brahim Diaz has fared at Real Madrid in last two seasons