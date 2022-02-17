Brandon Williams will reportedly enjoy a vital role for Manchester United next season following his loan at Norwich, a report has claimed.

The 21-year-old only made his debut in September 2019 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. From there, though, the full-back went on to make 36 first-team appearances in the 2019/20 campaign.

Williams subsequently struggled for game time last season. However, Man Utd chose to keep him at the club as back-up at right-back amid Diogo Dalot’s AC Milan venture.

But after Dalot returned in the summer, United let Williams leave on loan. The left-back by trade initially struggled for game time. However, he has flourished since Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke as manager.

In fact, Williams won Norwich’s Player of the Month award for January. And according to The Sun, the player’s performances have not gone unnoticed back at Old Trafford.

Indeed, interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick is one major admirer of Williams’ ability.

The German has kept tabs on the full-back’s ability. As a result, he “made a beeline” for the player when United played Norwich in December. Williams could not play against his parent club, but Rangnick wanted to express his excitement at his progress.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “He [Williams] watched the game and was saying hello to some of the United players he is mates with when Rangnick made a beeline for him.

“He said he was aware of him, that he rated him and that he definitely wanted him back at United when the loan deal ends.

“So the message was ‘keep working hard and enjoying playing and you have a big future ahead of you at United’.”

United beat Norwich 1-0 at Carrow Road in December in what was only Rangnick’s second game in charge. However, the source added that the manager had already built up an idea of Williams’ best attributes.

“Brandon was impressed because the manager had only been in charge for a couple of games and had a lot on his plate, but took time out to speak to him,” the source said.

“The manager likes his speed and versatility as he can play in both full back positions.”

Brandon Williams has exciting future ahead

Williams’ game time at Man Utd in his initial breakthrough also decreased because of Luke Shaw’s resurgence.

Shaw responded to Alex Telles arriving in October 2020 and had an impressive season.

However, Shaw – like Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back – has dropped off somewhat this term.

Indeed, Dalot has often played at right-back under Rangnick instead.

And while Rangnick will not be in the dugout at Man Utd next season – instead working in an Old Trafford consultancy role – he has given his club his exciting verdict on Williams’ future at his parent club.