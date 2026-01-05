Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United after justv 14 months in charge

Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim after just 14 months in charge, the club have officially confirmed, with his spiky comments after the Leeds game proving the breaking point.

Amorim was named as the Manchester United manager back in November 2024 as a successor to Erik ten Hag, but was to last a mere 63 matches at the helm. Winning 24 of them and losing 21, he departs Old Trafford with a disappointing 38.10% win percentage record.

In an official club statement, United confirmed the decision to part ways: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

With 18 months left on his contract, Amorim will be due a compensation payment on his £6.5m a year deal, which, if paid in full, will earn him close to £10m.

While United have not disclosed the reasons for the parting of ways, it does not take a genius to realise all was not well behind the scenes.

Indeed, in the wake of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds, tensions at the club reached fever pitch.

In the aftermath of the match at Elland Road, Amorim embarked on a remarkable rant over his position – making it clear he was “manager, not head coach” – and seemingly having hinted at a fractured relationship with others behind the scenes.

Per our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, United chiefs were left stunned by Amorim’s outburst, and we were told there were serious question marks over his future at Old Trafford as a result.

Following a meeting between minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, the decision to remove Amorim from his role has now been taken, with sources able to explain the reason behind those rising tensions…

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Reasons why Man Utd sacked Amorim revealed

Per our sources, United felt they had backed Amorim at every turn, and in the summer they spent massively to bring in attacking trio Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Indeed, United have spent nearly a quarter of a billion pounds since Amorim was appointed.

However, Amorim wants more to be spent heading into 2026 feeling his 3-4-2-1 formation still needed ivestment were it to be brought to life. United, by contrast, had not been planning on a huge January.

In the wake of that, Amorim has turned up the heat on himself and United – pointing out what he feels his role is, emphasising he considers himself as the manager, even though he has always been referred to as a head coach.

Per our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, the growing friction between Amorim and Wilcox, centred on the club’s transfer strategy and Amorim’s stubborn adherence to his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation has ultimately proved costly.

Wilcox, influenced by Manchester City’s successful 4-3-3 under Pep Guardiola, has urged more tactical flexibility, while Amorim felt he was undermined by a lack of backing for signings suited to his system.

A failed pursuit of Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo highlighted these divides, with Amorim appearing downbeat over redirected funds and “no conversations” about further reinforcements.

Sources state United are wary of buying for a system that very few managers play. The reason being they do not want to repeat previous years of having players signed for previous managers on huge wages sitting on the bench.

And after Sunday’s outburst which we were told left club officials stunned, viewing it as an attempt to force the hierarchy’s hand in a “back me or sack me” ultimatum, the club felt they were left with little choice.

While Sir Jim Ratcliffe once advocated giving Amorim three years, reservations quickly gathered pace within the boardroom. Amorim had vowed not to qui,t but suggested his tenure will end after his contract expires in 18 months, stating “everyone is going to move on”.

The ultimatum from Amorim has now proved the final straw.

United’s hierarchy, including CEO Berrada, also favoured Wilcox, with contingency plans for replacements already in place.

Next Man Utd manager?

With Amorim now gone and with Fletcher placed in caretaker charge for now, it’s understood a permanent replacement for the United manager could now be put on hold until the season’s end as the club takes stock.

That said, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Wilcox already has a list of potential replacements, both short and long-term, which was first put together during the autumn when Amorim was under severe pressure.

One of those, who would likely be a short-term option, is Michael Carrick. The former Middlesbrough man has previously served in the coaching set-up and is held in huge regard by the club.

We are told that the club would like him to be involved again at some point in the future, irrespective of what happened with Amorim.

There is also Sir Gareth Southgate, who is someone that Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains a huge fan of. Wilcox, too, is believed to have huge respect for the former England boss, and he is currently available, having not held a job since leaving his role as England coach two days after they were beaten in the Euro 2024 final by Spain.

We also understand the merits of both Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner – both highly rated at Old Trafford – will also come under consideration.

Amorim’s Man Utd record in full