Man Utd ‘finalising deal’ for Mauricio Pochettino after ironing out personal terms – David Ornstein

Mauricio Pochettino is finalising a deal to become the next Manchester United manager

David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester United are in the process of getting a deal done for Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick as manager.

The Athletic journalist has claimed that Man Utd have sorted out personal terms with the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Ornstein, who is one of the best and most reliable journalists, has added that Man Utd are yet to make contact with the USA.

Pochettino was appointed the USA manager in September 2024 and signed a new contract in August 2026.

However, there is a release clause of $10million (£7.5m) in Pochettino’s contract.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on November 10 that Pochettino is ready to take charge of Man Utd.

Sources also told us this week that Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has been backing Pochettino for the managerial role at Old Trafford for a while.

We also understand that Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada favours Pochettino.

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Man Utd to appoint Mauricio Pochettino

Ornstein wrote on X at 8:15am on November 11, 2026: “EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United finalising deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if ultimate decision made to replace Michael Carrick.

“54yo lined up & terms being done with camp.

#MUFC yet to contact US but straight-forward should plan proceed”

In the report in The Athletic, Ornstein has added that Pochettino is now ‘the chosen candidate’ to replace Carrick.

Man Utd have still not sacked Carrick as manager, with the team in the Premier League bottom three at the moment.

However, it is expected that Man Utd will make the final call on Carrick’s future this week.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, director of football, Jason Wilcox, and CEO Berrada, are meeting in Monaco on Wednesday to finalise the dismissal of Carrick.

The report noted: ‘Sources with knowledge of the process, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships, have told The Athletic that United spent Tuesday ironing out personal terms with the Argentine’s representatives — no issues are anticipated — but they have yet to contact U.S. Soccer, to whom an exit clause worth around $10million (£7.4m) would need to be paid.

‘Should the situation advance as anticipated, Pochettino would be accompanied by his staff and that would require further compensation.’

The Athletic has added that Pochettino is ‘eager to be installed at Old Trafford’.

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