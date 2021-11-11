Manchester United have been granted a clear path to appoint Brendan Rodgers as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after learning of a key exit clause in the Northern Irishman’s Leicester contract.

Solskjaer is strongly feeling the heat at Old Trafford following an alarming run of results. Indeed, while Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City might not have been as big a scoreline as Liverpool inflicted, the gulf in class was plain to see. That means United suffered a sixth defeat in their last 12 games – form that is simply unacceptable.

Having signed three world-class stars over the summer, expectations have been hugely raised at Old Trafford this season. Instead, United sit nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea, having also been dumped out of the League Cup.

And but for Ronaldo’s heroics, they would also be in a hole in the Champions League group stage.

Realistically, the Champions League – despite nagging doubts over their quality – or the FA Cup remains their most likely trophy avenues.

However, the noise over Solskjaer’s future have been growing louder by the week – and now appear to have reached fever pitch.

And growing doubts over his future come amid claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned at just how far the club has fallen.

Despite all this, the Norwegian appears to be still backed at boardroom level. To that end, a report earlier this week revealed how a lack of a Plan B meant Solskjaer was likely to retain his position for now.

Furthermore, with two of their preferred options – Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino – both off the menu, it seems Solskjaer was likely to get a stay of execution.

Now though, the Daily Star has revealed that their third option to take charge, Foxes boss Rodgers, would be open to an approach.

Furthermore, a clause in Rodgers’ contract gives United’s owners, the Glazer family, firm belief that a deal can be done.

Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow by Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag, as he won't leave Amsterdam mid-season, with more updates on Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani.

As per the report, the clause grants Rodgers permission to speak to any side who make an approach if they are currently in the Champions League.

And as per the Star, United would not hesitate to trigger that clause were the axe to fall on Solskjaer.

That would still leave United needing to negotiate a deal with Leicester for Rodgers.

However, the paper states that Rodgers feels he has taken Leicester as far as he can. In his time there he has led the club to two, fifth-placed finishes. They also won the FA Cup last season.

Two bidders named as ‘fed up’ Man Utd plot ruthless Paul Pogba decision

McManaman doubtful over Rodgers to United

One man who does doubt Rodgers’ chances of moving to Old Trafford is Steve McManaman.

Pointing to his previous association witb arch rivals Liverpool, McManaman claims that makes such a move a no-go.

“I can’t see Brendan going there,” he told Horseracing.net, per MEN. “I think he’s got the credentials, yes, but I think his history with Liverpool would be too much for everybody.”

Another contender, Zinedine Zidane, is also struggling to see the appeal in the move, claims the former England winger.

“I haven’t spoken to Zizou in a while but I don’t think he speaks English. And I don’t know whether it’s a job that would appeal to him,” he added. “He leads a lovely lifestyle in Madrid. Uprooting and coming to Manchester would be a big ask for him and his family.”

READ MORE: Man Utd striker aims thinly-veiled dig at Solskjaer; urges ‘beautiful’ reunion