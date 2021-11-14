Brendan Rodgers is reportedly looking for a new house in Cheshire after Manchester United made him their top target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Leicester boss continues to impress with his work at the King Power and is firmly in the frame to take the hot-seat at Old Trafford. The latest links come as pressure grows on Solskjaer after some woeful results and performances from United this season.

The Norwegian is currently in his third full season with the Red Devils. However, he has yet to deliver a trophy in that time.

That drought could continue if recent results against deadly rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are anything to go by.

With Solskjaer seemingly on his last legs, other managerial options are already being mooted at United.

Chief among the names linked is Foxes boss Rodgers. And The Sun claims that the Northern Irishman is now looking for a property in the areas of Wilmslow and Alderley Edge.

That news will only further boost speculation that a switch to Old Trafford is almost certainly on the cards.

The 48-year-old taking charge at United would certainly come with a degree of controversy, after his three-year stint as Liverpool manager.

Likelihood of Man United getting Pochettino or Rodgers United have named Maurico Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers as the only replacements for Ole.

Rodgers has guided Leicester to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League. He’s also won the FA Cup during his spell with the Foxes.

But he has been working with a budget far less than his top-four rivals. To that end, there is a strong feeling that if Rodgers was backed at Old Trafford he could significantly boost the club’s fortunes.

Rodgers also impressed when he guided his side to a 4-2 win over Solskjaer’s men earlier in the season.

Solskjaer remaining defiant

But despite all the talk of a managerial change, Solskjaer is not giving up the fight just yet.

Speaking when asked if he was on borrowed time after the City loss, Solskjaer said: “No, I don’t start to feel like that. I have good communication all the time with the club that’s very up-front and honest about the situation.”

“I’m sure when we come back, the players will be fresh in their minds after the internationals. Of course, the demands on me and the players are going to be high, expectations and we’ve just got to get back to what, as I said, we started to look like and what we were for a while and we’ve got the players to do that.”

Antonio Conte was also linked with the Red Devils hot seat before he took over at Tottenham.

Another man linked with the role is former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman coached Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in charge at the Bernabeu.

However, Zidane is seen more of a risk, having never managed in England.

