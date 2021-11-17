Brendan Rodgers waits for official Manchester United approach, but his mind is made up

Brendan Rodgers has reportedly made up his mind over whether he will jump ship from Leicester City, if he is offered the job at Manchester United.

Former Liverpool boss Rodgers is understood to be United’s top candidate to replace under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The United hierarchy see the Northern Irishman as a ‘credible’ and ‘progressive’ choice, according to the Manchester Evening News.

United’s public stance has always been to support the Norwegian boss, who took over at Old Trafford as caretaker manager in December 2018. That remains the case, but executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward speaking at the release of United’s latest financial results said that on-field success is the “top priority”.

United officials had hoped to stand by Solskjaer for the rest of this season, but the nature of the defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City has seen a change in mood.

90min report that “moves are being made in the background in order to replace the manager”.

The outlet concur with the MEN and “understand that United started working on a succession plan”.

90min quote a ‘source’: “Things have been going on behind the scenes in weeks, the club are aware that things can’t continue like this – ideally Ole stays until the end of the season, but that is looking less and less likely.”

The MEN insist Solskjaer will be in place to take charge when United return to action on Saturday against Watford at Vicarage Road.

But they are looking at alternatives and Foxes boss Rodgers is at the top of the list. And now 90min report the 48-year-old “is ready to say ‘yes’ to Manchester United, if and when, they approach him”.

Rodgers only penned a new three-year deal in July and so Leicester would be due a compensation package.

Liverpool links not a problem

Rodgers was wanted by Newcastle to lead the Magpies into a new era under their new owners the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund. He quickly put that talk to bed though.

Asked last month if the Leicester project was his only concern, he replied: “One hundred per cent. I have got a contract until 2025, I absolutely love being here.

“I’m very fortunate. I’ve got a great chief executive and a director of football who I have a close relationship with. And a group of players that I really, really enjoy working with.

“We have an infrastructure here that allows us to look to compete. So as long as they don’t want to move me then I’m very happy being here at the club.”

Per the report, third parties have convinced Rodgers that United’s interest is genuine and he has privately signalled his interest.

Talk that United would not go near Rodgers because of his links to Liverpool are wide of the mark. Instead his appointment “possible and palatable”, while Rodgers himself does not see his time at Anfield as a deal breaker.

