Brentford appear to have dropped an almighty hint about the outcome of Manchester United’s attempts to sign Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd remain steadfast in their determination to make Mbeumo their next major signing. United’s grand plan is to field Mbeumo alongside Matheus Cunha in the two No 10 roles. A new striker to lead the line will then be pursued if and when Mbeumo signs, meaning Ruben Amorim will field an entirely new front three in his 3-4-2-1 formation next season.

Personal terms are not an issue for Man Utd with Mbeumo, but agreeing a fee with Brentford is.

Two bids have been lodged so far, with the biggest worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons. A third bid is expected, with Sky Sports stating Brentford are now demanding £65m.

If Man Utd are willing to stretch that far, much will then depend on how much of their bid encompasses add-ons and how easy they are to achieve.

Brentford and Mbeumo are both reportedly growing frustrated with how long Man Utd are taking to return with a satisfactory offer.

However, there is no suggestion the deal will collapse and per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Brentford are already preparing for Mbeumo’s departure.

Taking to X, Romano revealed the Bees are lining up Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson as Mbeumo’s direct replacement.

“Brentford are showing initial interest in Omari Hutchinson as possible replacement for Bryan Mbeumo in case of exit with Man Utd on it.

“Brentford appreciate Hutchinson but no club to club talks yet with Ipswich Town.”

Hutchinson fate tied to Mbeumo

Hutchinson cost £20m plus £2.5m in add-ons when signed from Chelsea one year ago.

The 21-year-old was among the bright sparks for Ipswich in what ultimately proved an ill-fated campaign.

Hutchinson bagged five goal contributions in the league, though they were not enough to prevent Kieran McKenna’s side from suffering relegation.

Star striker Liam Delap has already departed, with Chelsea beating Man Utd to his signature thanks in large part to their ability to offer Champions League football.

Hutchinson could be next and if Man Utd do thunder in with their anticipated third bid, his days at Portman Road could be numbered.

