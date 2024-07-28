Brighton are looking to challenge Manchester United for the signing of a defender who impressed at Euro 2024, with the Seagulls reportedly set to make a bid.

It is a new era at the AMEX Stadium with Fabian Hurzeler now in charge having guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga before replacing Roberto de Zerbi.

The 31-year-old, who has become the youngest manager in the Premier League, be expected to maintain the Seagulls’ burgeoning reputation for developing young players and playing exciting football.

The signing of Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United looks to be a very good one, and now Brighton are looking at making a €30m bid for Turkey and Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

The 24-year-old helped his country to the quarter-finals at Euro 2024 and impressed with a string of good performances.

Meanwhile, Hurzeler has been impressed with Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma during pre-season, while also making clear he wants to implement his own winning mentality.

“He is a player who can make a difference and decide an equal game with one action, by dribbling or shooting,” Hurzeler said. “So, he is a very important player in my thoughts.

“I hope that this week will be special for him. We will try to give him everything he needs, especially this week.

“All of the team are here to play for him and to make this week a good memory in his life.”

The German manager also spoke about his desire to implement a “winning culture” at Amex Stadium, stating: “The club has already created its values. These are values we will try to continue.

“On top of that, I want to create a culture of winning. We want to challenge the establishment and bring higher standards in our training because winning needs a lot of work invested.

“I want to build this culture of winning.”

Manchester United could be in the market for a new fullback amid ongoing fears over Luke Shaw’s fitness.

Brighton to compete with Man Utd for Kadioglu

Manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about strengthening his squad while in the USA on a pre-season tour. United have already signed Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro from Lille.

“I want the squad as strong as possible,” Ten Hag said.

“We already made two very good buys, so when everyone is fit we have a team that can beat everyone. But also in squad depth, we have to catch-up. We know that because [when] we had injuries, we are vulnerable, and we have to avoid this.

“First, by getting less injuries and picking up less injuries. And second, our squad has to be that good in depth.

“Of course, the quality we have, but in the depth we have to catch up. And even more, because this will be a season that is survival of the fittest.

“We proved we can beat the best team. Not just once, we did it twice. But also the other games were also very close.

“Our challenge is to do it consistently, that’s what we have to work for.”

