Manchester United soon hope to get the green light to sign Geovany Quenda after a journalist revealed talks over his signing were progressing – while a second deal with Sporting Lisbon also looks to be on the cards in a blockbuster double £82.9m deal.

The Red Devils have failed to find the winning touch since Amorim took charge and the club actually find themselves two positions worse off (15th vs 13th) in the Premier League than they did when the 40-year-old took over from Erik ten Hag back in November. And with just nine wins from 22 games to his name, Manchester United currently have a disappointing 40.91 win percentage record since his appointment.

Much of the struggles can be attributed to a lack of quality in their squad and it is fair to say that Amorim has a major rebuilding job on his hands.

It’s also a fair assessment that the 3-4-2-1 formation Amorim insists on playing is not suited to the players at his disposal – a system that has drawn loud complaints from their players and been branded ‘insanity’ by some pundits.

As a result, signing players adept at playing such a way will be crucial this summer and having already signed a new left wing-back in Patrick Dorgu in January, talks are now progressing over a right-sided equivalent in Quenda.

The 17-year-old has already verbally agreed terms over the move and now journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on talks to bring the player to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon.

“Talks are advancing, but not necessarily advanced, because Manchester United are sticking to their number,” the journalist told Givemesport.

“And at the moment, as you would expect, Sporting are doing the same as well. So there has been a little bit of an impasse, but Jorge Mendes is directly involved in negotiations, and because the player has a desire to join Manchester United, they remain hopeful that something can get done.

“They see appeal in a talented teenager who can join when he’s 18 and can play right-wing or right wing-back.”

However, Quenda is not the only Sporting star United are casting envious eyes at and now reports in Portugal claim the Red Devils have also intensified their hunt for his teammate, Morten Hjulmand.

Man Utd transfers: How much double deal for Quenda, Hjulmand will cost

The Denmark international thrived under Amorim’s management, particularly excelling in his 3-4-2-1 formation and a player deemed perfect to play at the base of that midfield.

And while the 25-year-old has a prohibitive €80m (£66.4m, $83.8m) clause in his contract, Jornal de Notícias reports that Sporting are now willing to agree a move for a much lower fee this summer.

Their report states ‘Hjulmand is one of the Lion’s main assets and one of the players with the highest market value. According to what JN has learned, the Dane has several clubs interested and in the corridors of Alvalade it is already known that it will be very difficult to keep him at the end of the season. Therefore, decisions are already being made based on this.

‘The player has a contract with the Lions until 2028 and a clause of €80m, however, JN knows that there is room to negotiate for a lower amount. During the last season, Hjulmand has already been linked with Manchester United, Barcelona PSG, Tottenham and Inter.’

The report goes on to state that a deal for Hjulmand could set his suitors back a much more modest €45m to €50m (£37.3m to £41.5m).

As for Quenda, Jacobs revealed last week that ‘the price Manchester United are looking at is €40m. Sporting want a minimum of €60m. There’s a release clause at €100m.’.

Per multiple reports, the clubs could ultimately settle on a package in the region of €50m for the teenager, meaning a double deal worth €100m (£82.9m, $104.6m) could be on the cards.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Hojlund out, Osimhen in?

Meanwhile, Amorim is reported to have run out of patience with another Danish star in Rasmus Hojlund, after his goal drought at Old Trafford was extended to 16 games at the weekend.

The Dane was brought to the club in a sizeable £64m deal from Atalanta in summer 2023, but the 22-year-old has managed just 23 goals in 76 appearances for the Red Devils.

Now it’s claimed United are open to his sale with patience having run out and with the club wary of the fact they will likely suffer another hefty loss this summer.

With a new striker needed in his place, growing reports have indicated Victor Osimhen has been chosen as the man to lead the line for United next season – and an eye-catching update on Monday claimed a deal for the on-loan Galatasaray striker was now “95% done”.

Elsewhere, United understandably continue to scour the free-transfers market and a report has also claimed that the club has stepped up their quest to land two Ligue 1 stars in a bargain double deal this summer.

