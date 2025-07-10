The brilliant Man Utd XI for 2025/26 with three more signings to follow Cunha and Mbeumo

What kind of starting XI will Ruben Amorim be fielding next season?

Manchester United are planning a major rebuild of the playing squad this summer as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

United finished 15th in the Premier League and won’t be playing Champions League football in 2025/25 after losing the Europa League final.

Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag midway through last season and the summer transfer window will allow him to reshape the squad around his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation.

United have signed one first-team player and three teenagers this summer and are looking to do more business before the window shuts.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at the potential Manchester United XI for 2025/26, including some more summer signings.

GK: Marco Carnesecchi

The goalkeeping berth is a big area of concern for Amorim after Andre Onana endured another error-ridden campaign in 2024/25.

United have been linked with a number of shot-stoppers and reports in Italy claim that Carnesecchi is their top target following his impressive performances for Atalanta.

He made 44 appearances in all competitions last season and kept 18 clean sheets — 13 in Serie A and five in the Champions League.

But any deal for the 25-year-old, who is valued at £43million, may be dependent on Onana being bundled out of the Old Trafford exit door.

RCB: Leny Yoro

United won the race for Yoro’s signature last summer after paying Lille an initial £52.1million and another £6.7million in potential add-ons.

His start to life at Old Trafford was delayed by a pre-season injury, with the centre-back only making his first competitive appearance in the defeat against Arsenal in December.

But the 19-year-old went from strength to strength in the second half of the season and could be a cornerstone of the team’s defence for years to come.

CCB: Matthijs De Ligt

United have two options for the central centre-back role next season, with De Ligt and Harry Maguire both vying for the same position.

But Maguire celebrates his 33rd birthday in March and De Ligt is the better long-term choice in the middle of Amorim’s back three.

The Netherlands international showed glimpses of what he can bring to the team in his debut season and is also one of the leaders in the United squad.

LCB: Lisandro Martinez

Martinez excelled in the left centre-back role in the early days of Amorim’s tenure, scoring crucial goals at Liverpool and Fulham while also showcasing his ball-playing abilities.

But he missed the final few months of the 2024/25 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Crystal Palace in February.

The Argentina international is on course to return for pre-season training with the hope of making a first-team comeback in September.

Amorim reportedly views Martinez as a key pillar of his defence moving forward, although Ayden Heaven has also proved to be a more than able deputy.

RWB: Amad

United’s interest in Bryan Mbeumo suggests that Amad now looks set to be deployed as a right-wing-back on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old scored four goals and provided four assists in just 10 appearances as a right-wing-back in 2024/25, compared to four goals and four assists in 17 appearances as a right-sided attacking midfielder.

“I have no preference,” he said. “I just want to follow the manager and his system. The difference at right wing-back is you have to track back your defender and also you have to attack. No 10 is more forward.”

CM: Douglas Luiz

While Casemiro enjoyed a resurgence in the second half of last season, United are still looking to bolster their midfield ranks this summer.

According to reports in Italy, they have been offered a chance to sign Luiz from Juventus in a move that would see Jadon Sancho move in the opposite direction.

The Brazil international endured a difficult debut season with the Serie A side in 2024/25 but his five-year stint at Aston Villa proved that he can be a top-class performer in the Premier League.

CM: Bruno Fernandes

Despite being offered a three-year contract worth £700,000-per-week, Fernandes snubbed Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in order to remain at Old Trafford.

“I simply want to stay at the highest level, playing in the big competitions, because I still feel capable of that,” he said.

“I want to continue to be happy and do what I love most. I’m still very passionate about this sport. It’s my way of seeing football and I’m happy with my decision.”

The United captain – who won a record-equalling fourth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in 2024/25 – is the first name on Amorim’s teamsheet.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu

Dorgu joined United from Leece in the January transfer window and has already cemented his position as their first-choice left-wing-back.

“He’s playing really well in the context that it is really hard, but he’s showing a lot of things that we thought when we bring a player like him in – a young player,” Amorim said.

“He has the pace, he has the quality, he can play both sides, but he’s playing on the left. I think he’s feeling a little bit more free. He’s going to be a very good player for us now and in the future.”

AM: Bryan Mbeumo

Mbuemo enjoyed a career-best season in 2024/25, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances for Brentford.

His form attracted interest from United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle, but he has expressed his desire to move to Old Trafford this summer.

United have already made two unsuccessful bids; the first of those was worth an initial £45million and £10million in add-ons, while the second offer went up to £62.5million with add-ons.

But United are still in talks with Brentford and remain confident that they will be able to get a deal for the Cameroon international over the line.

Every Bryan Mbeumo @premierleague goal last season pic.twitter.com/fKmaW3XoOm — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 19, 2025

ST: Ollie Watkins

Following Liam Delap’s decision to join Chelsea, United are continuing their search for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Watkins is reportedly on their shortlist, with Old Trafford executives making contact with Aston Villa to explore the prospect of a deal.

He is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most reliable strikers, having racked up at least 20 direct goal involvements for the last three consecutive seasons.

A move to Old Trafford could also see the 29-year-old reunite with Mbeumo after playing alongside him at Brentford in the Championship in 2019/20.

AM: Matheus Cunha

Cunha was the first player through the Old Trafford door this summer after United triggered the £62.5million release clause in his Wolves contract.

The Brazil international registered 15 goals and six assists in the Premier League in 2024/25 while playing as a left-sided number 10, making him a perfect fit for Amorim’s system.

“He’s a player that I think fans are going to love,” United CEO Omar Berrada said. “We can talk about his technical abilities and he can play in three different positions.

“He’s a playmaking attacking midfielder; he can score goals, he can make assists. I think he’s going to lift people off their seats. He’s got a bit of a swagger about him that people are going to really like. Dare I say, Cantona-esque.”

