Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Manchester United are planning to sell Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, following the midfielder’s explosive interview that was released this week.

Fernandes has been making the headlines for Man Utd over the last couple of days after an interview with Canal 11 in November was released. In the interview, the Portugal international midfielder claimed that the Man Utd “directors” wanted to sell him in the summer of 2025, but manager Ruben Amorim was keen on him to stay, with the star also criticising some of his team-mates for not doing enough.

Regarding his future, Fernandes said that he wants “to stay at Manchester United as long as” he feels “desired”, outlining his wish to return to his former club Sporting CP at some point in the future.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that the Man Utd owners and hierarchy are ‘shocked and annoyed’ by Fernandes’ comments.

We have been informed by a source close to Man Utd that, despite a bid from Al-Hilal in the summer of 2025, the club did not encourage any offers.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Man Utd ‘remain insistent that Fernandes is very much their captain, and they are not looking to sell him anytime soon’, a stance that has now been backed by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has said that while an exit from Man Utd is possible in the summer of 2026, Fernandes will not leave in the middle of the season.

Romano said about Fernandes on his YouTube channel: “Now, if you ask me, what’s going to happen in 2026, what I can say is that, for January, the situation is more than quiet.

“So, nothing is imminent. Nothing is happening. For the summer transfer window, I would keep an eye on the interest from Saudi because I think from Saudi, they can return for Bruno Fernandes.

“Then it’s going to be up to Bruno, up to Man Utd again. Let’s see what’s going to happen before of after the World Cup.

“But I can guarantee, as I always tell you here on my channel, Bruno has always been one of the targets for the Saudi deal-makers. They will be back.

“Antonio Rudiger, Mo Salah, several players, always wanted. Bruno is one of them. So, let’s follow the situation. At the moment, it is not a topic for January, from what I am hearing.

“The intention is not to part ways in January. Bruno is fully focused on Man Utd. He’s showing his love for Man Utd, but in the summer, Saudi Arabia will try again.

“So, it’s going to be up again to Bruno and to Manchester United.”

