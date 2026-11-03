£46m bid for Bruno Fernandes coming as Man Utd contract talks stall

Contract talks between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes are not progressing, according to a report, with Saudi club Al-Hilal once again looking to capitalise.

It emerged in June last year that Al-Hilal were willing to pay a huge £100million for Fernandes and also triple his wages to around £750,000 a week. However, the attacking midfielder rejected the opportunity in order to stick with Man Utd.

Fernandes went on to break the Premier League assist record as United qualified for the Champions League under Michael Carrick last season.

But Fernandes’ form has dropped significantly this term, which is one of a host of reasons why United have been dire in recent months.

The Portuguese’s contract with United expires in June, and he wants a new long-term deal to secure his future.

United, though, are wary about handing their captain such a contract, given the fact he is 32 years old and has performed poorly this season.

Plus, Fernandes sparked controversy after the Champions League defeat to Como when he publicly questioned Carrick’s poor pressing tactics.

Italian source Tuttomercatoweb report that Al-Hilal have returned for the playmaker and are ‘ready to make a bid’ worth €55m/£46m to ‘snatch’ him away from United.

TMW add that contract negotiations between Fernandes and United have ‘stalled’. But United do have the option to extend his current deal by a year, which should stop them from losing him on a free transfer.

Al-Hilal no longer intend to offer anywhere near £100m for Fernandes given his difficult situation at Old Trafford and the fact his contract is winding down.

Fernandes appears more likely to head to Saudi Arabia on a lucrative contract than join another top club in Europe.

His potential suitors in Europe are unlikely to match his massive wage demands.

It would be a huge shame to see Fernandes leave Europe for the Middle East, but such a move would allow him to earn mega money in his final contract as a professional athlete.

Over the weekend, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda told talkSPORT that he feels Fernandes’ spell at Old Trafford is ‘coming to an end’, with United looking to overhaul their dressing room.

Bruno Fernandes value plummets

talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino has warned Fernandes that only the Saudis would pay a potential fee of up to £60m for him.

He asked: “How many Manchester United players do you think you would get £60million for? Let’s just use that as a price tag. How many from Old Trafford would you buy for that?

“Carlos Baleba has just come for £70m, so it is a bit unfair to put him in.

“Would Bruno Fernandes go for £60m? You might from Saudi Arabia, but you wouldn’t from another Premier League team – there is no way that would happen.

“I really don’t think a Premier League club would pay it. He’s 32, so would you pay £60m and put him on a huge wage? I would think absolutely not.

“Has he been a great player for Man United? Yes, he has. He’s had periods where he has dragged the club out of trouble with his goals and his assists.”

Meanwhile, United director of football Jason Wilcox has decided his top target to replace Carrick as head coach.