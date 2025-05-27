Bruno Fernandes has been given until Thursday to decide on a life-changing offer, according to two reliable sources, as Ruben Amorim’s stance on the Manchester United star is revealed.

Fernandes has been at Man Utd since January 2020, when he joined from Sporting CP for an initial transfer fee of £47million. The Portugal international has been arguably the best player for the Red Devils since then, scoring 98 goals and giving 87 assists in 290 appearances.

The 30-year-old is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

However, there is a distinct possibility that the attacking midfielder could leave Man Utd this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 23 that Bayern Munich want to open talks with Fernandes’s representatives over a potential deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are also keen on signing Fernandes.

It has now been claimed by two separate sources that Al-Hilal have made Fernandes an offer and have set him a strict deadline.

According to The Daily Mail, Al-Hilal have told Fernandes that he has 72 hours to make a final decision on their offer.

The Saudi Pro League club have offered the Man Utd playmaker a tax-free salary of £700,000 per week ‘as part of a package worth up to £200million over three years including bonuses’.

It is Al-Hilal’s ‘final and binding offer’, and now Fernandes has until Thursday to respond.

If Fernandes accepts the Saudi Arabian club’s offer, then Al-Hilal will ‘issue the paperwork on a contract worth around £65m-a-season and make a formal approach to United with a bid in the region of £100m’.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported the 72-hour deadline given to Fernandes.

Writing in GiveMeSport, Jacobs has backed The Daily Mail’s claim about the offer that Al-Hilal has made to the Man Utd star.

‘Al-Hilal have refused to give up on their pursuit of Fernandes, GMS sources have learned, but Manchester United are confident that he will stay at Old Trafford and that has led to there being an intention to move onto alternative targets after Thursday as they are determined to secure marquee names before competing in the fast-approaching Club World Cup,’ Jacobs added.

What Ruben Amorim has said about Bruno Fernandes

While it remains to be seen if Fernandes stays at Man Utd, Amorim’s stance on the Portuguese star is clear.

The Independent quotes Amorim as saying: “You can see by the performance, you can see by the leadership, the passion that he has for the game, so he’s really important.

“You could see that in the last game [Sunday’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa]. I felt that the team was without pressure and they performed quite well, everybody wants the ball.

“But we had some difficult moments and in those difficult moments you can see that Bruno is the guy that takes that responsibility.

“He should be because he’s the captain, he’s experienced, so he’s really important for us, and really important for what we want to build with this team.”

