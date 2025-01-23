Rio Ferdinand has raved about one of Manchester United’s best players against Rangers at Old Trafford, with the club legend also issuing his verdict on Alejandro Garnacho as head coach Ruben Amorim clarifies two major decisions he made in the Europa League game.

Man Utd bounced back from the 3-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Rangers in the Europa League. It was not one of the most comfortable wins for the Red Devils, who had to rely on a howler from Jack Butland for their first goal.

Rangers threatened to leave Old Trafford with a point when Cyriel Dessers found the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 88th minute to make it 1-1.

However, Man Utd scored the winner in the second minute of injury time through Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder, who cost the Red Devils an initial transfer fee of £46.6m when they signed him from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, got on the end of Lisandro Martinez’s cross to the far post and drove a first-time shot through Butland’s legs.

It was Fernandes’s ninth goal in all competitions this season. The 30-year-old playmaker has given 11 assists as well.

Ferdinand was following the match for TNT Sports, and during his post-match analysis he spoke highly of Fernandes and hit back at his critics.

The pundit said: “I’ve heard many people questioning Bruno Fernandes, about his leadership and captaincy at this football club since he’s been here.

“In terms of delivering moments, creating chances and scoring goals. This guy delivers, he steps up time and time again.”

Ferdinand added: “Once the ball got into that position, and it was going on to Bruno’s feet, I don’t think there was anybody else in this stadium that I’d want the ball to fall to, in that moment there.

“The conviction, the class, the quality and belief he has in those situations is as much as you’re going to see in the game.”

Ferdinand also gave his take on the situation of Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentina international winger started the match despite being linked with moves to Chelsea and Napoli.

The former Man Utd star noted: “I think they [Man Utd fans] were making their feelings very clear. They love him, they sing about him often.

“One thing he does give you; he puts you on the edge of your seat. He is always direct, but the system is the one thing that goes against him.

“I don’t think you see the best of him in those inside areas. This kid has huge talent and huge ability. I don’t think Garnacho is the one initiating the move.”

Matthijs de Ligt was injured against Rangers

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim made five chances against Rangers, and two of them were due to injury concerns.

Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro started against the Scottish Premiership side, but both the Man Utd players had to come off.

While De Ligt was taken off at half time with Harry Maguire coming on in his place, Amorim brought on Tyrell Malacia for Yoro 10 minutes into the second half.

When asked about De Ligt’s injury, Amorim said: “He felt something in his leg. Also, Leny [Yoro] so we cannot risk anything. We have to win but we have to protect the players and show that everyone matters in this moment.”

Latest Man Utd news: Ayden Heaven contact, Brahim Diaz bid

While Man Utd are busy trying to build a first-team squad that can compete at the level head coach Amorim wants to, they are also looking to add to the youth side.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd are in talks to sign Arsenal defender Ayden Heaven.

Romano has reported that Arsenal have offered the 18-year-old a new contract, but Man Utd are in contact and are leading the race.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona are also keen on a deal for Heaven, who is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Marcus Rashford could be on his way to West Ham.

With a move to AC Milan or Barcelona now looking unlikely, West Ham have emerged as a potential destination for the Man Utd forward.

With Rashford open to playing for another club in the Premier League, West Ham believe that they could sign the Englishman on a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd boss Amorim wants to sign Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz. A report in Spain has claimed that the Red Devils are about to make a bid for the Moroccan star.

