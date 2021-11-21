Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes was left reeling on Saturday as the club’s fans booed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following the disappointing defeat to Watford.

The Red Devils were beaten 4-1 at Vicarage Road, a result which could prove monumental in the Norwegian’s career and the direction of the club itself. Man Utd got off to a terrible start as Scott McTominay gave away a penalty inside ten minutes. Ismaila Sarr saw his spot-kick saved by De Gea, with Kiko Femenia’s follow-up then adjudged to be encroachment.

Sarr had his re-take stopped by De Gea once again, but Watford got their deserved lead in the 28th minute as Josh King tapped home from an Emmanuel Dennis pull-back.

Sarr then got his fifth goal of the season before half-time as Solskjaer and his players headed down the tunnel for an important team talk.

It seemed to work as Man Utd pulled one back through Donny van de Beek. But Harry Maguire’s sending off in the 69th minute made their task even harder.

Late goals from Joao Pedro and Dennis secured a famous win for the Hornets, while also seemingly bringing Solskjaer’s tenure to an end. Talks are underway over his departure from Old Trafford, with Darren Fletcher set to take interim charge.

When Solskjaer went to clap the Man Utd fans after the final whistle, he was met with a barrage of boos. Fernandes, standing just behind Solskjaer, was seen angrily pointing at the players to direct the blame away from his manager.

He even waved his finger at the supporters to tell them their reaction towards the coach was wrong. Fernandes had to be dragged away from the travelling fans by substitute Fred.

During a post-match interview, Fernandes continued to deflect the blame away from Solskjaer. “In these games in the Premier League it’s not enough playing for just one half,” he said (via Metro).

“Watford is a good team with quality, they are aggressive up front and if you give them enough chances you will concede goals, that is a problem for us for many games.

“I think the attitude in the second half was there but in the first half it was too slow from everyone.

Rodgers and Zidane lead the race to replace Solskjaer

“We don’t tackle, we don’t win our duels and against these teams you have to win that. You have to show the same intensity as them and afterwards try to show your quality and why you play for Manchester United.

“It’s everyone’s fault. It’s not the coach, one player or two, it’s everyone. Everyone has to take the responsibility because everyone has to do better.”

De Gea admits to Man Utd ‘nightmare’

Fernandes’ team-mate De Gea agreed. He said in a separate interview: “It was embarrassing to be honest, to see Manchester United play like we did today. I think it’s not acceptable.

“The way we were playing, it’s easy to blame the manager, the staff. But sometimes it’s the players. We play for Manchester United, we need to do better.

“It was an embarrassing first half. We could’ve conceded four goals, we cannot play like today. It’s a nightmare again, for a long time and it’s not acceptable.

“Players are trying to give our best but for sure something is very wrong, you can see in the games. It’s very low level, very poor. Sorry to the fans.”

