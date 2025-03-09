Bruno Fernandes brutally told he’d be ‘handing out bibs’ in Fergie’s Man Utd

A former Premier League manager claimed Bruno Fernandes is the only current Manchester United player even remotely close to being a superstar, though even he would be ‘putting the cones down and handing out bibs’ in Sir Alex Ferguson’s era.

Lean years have followed the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, with Man Utd still to win either of the Premier League or Champions League since the Scot retired in 2013.

Man Utd have fielded their fair share of superstars in that time, with the likes of Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo taking to the field.

The closest things to a great of the game Ruben Amorim currently possesses – at least according to Harry Redknapp – is club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Yet despite picking the Portuguese out as the best of the bunch, former manager Redknapp claimed Fernandes wouldn’t come close to displacing the likes of Paul Ince, Roy Keane or Paul Scholes from United’s glory days.

Writing in his column for the Sun, Redknapp stated: ‘You’d look at the United of Fergie’s day and see superstars everywhere. Amorim would love just one.

‘Bruno Fernandes is the closest and even then no more than a place in the squad. He wouldn’t have a prayer of making the team.

‘Who would you drop? [Ryan] Giggs, Scholes, [David] Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, even Nicky Butt or Darren Fletcher? Not a chance.

‘If Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggled to get a game, Fernandes wouldn’t get beyond putting the cones down and handing out bibs.

‘And I tell you what — if Bruno and Co had been at United when I was managing, I’d know all about winning at Old Trafford.’

Bruno Fernandes puts Harry Redknapp in his place

Redknapp’s column was published before Man Utd hosted Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

And as Fernandes so often does for Man Utd, he delivered when it mattered most to put what could be the final nail in the coffin that is Arsenal’s title hopes.

With half-time fast approaching, Fernandes whipped a sublime free-kick beyond a full-stretch David Raya to open the scoring. The attacker’s superb set piece can be viewed below.

Bruno Fernandes, that is beautiful 😍 pic.twitter.com/7pAau1Aqjz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2025

Arsenal would go on to level the scores but could not find a winner. As such, Liverpool’s lead atop the table now sits at 15 points, with the Gunners only having one game in hand.

