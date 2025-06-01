Al-Hilal are increasingly confident of signing Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in a mega-money move after ‘a week of positive talks’, per reports.

The Red Devils don’t want to lose the 30-year-old, who is undoubtedly one of their most important players, but their financial situation could force a sale.

Wholesale changes are needed to Ruben Amorim’s squad but in order to fund a major rebuild, player sales are first required and that’s why a Fernandes sale is a concrete possibility.

Saudi club Al-Hilal have been engaged in talks with Fernandes. They are willing to spend £100m on the attacking midfielder, and have offered him a ‘crazy salary.’

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Hilal believe they are ‘close’ to securing a deal for Man Utd skipper Fernandes.

“Al-Hilal now believe an agreement with Bruno Fernandes is close after a week of positive meetings. Fernandes is currently deliberating with his family,” Jacobs posted on X.

“A key factor in whether Fernandes agrees will be if the move is also right for his family. It will be more than just a football decision. Hilal want a final answer by Friday. No formal approach or bid yet to Manchester United, but Hilal’s belief is a sale will be sanctioned if Fernandes asks to leave. #MUFC still insist they don’t want to sell their captain.”

Fernandes out, new striker in for Man Utd?

Man Utd have announced the signing of Matheus Cunha but they still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market, with a new striker next on their to-do list.

If the Red Devils recoup £100m or more from Fernandes’ sale, that would go a long way in helping them sign a new front man.

Man Utd pushed to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, who is available for just £30m due to a release clause, but he has chosen to join Chelsea instead, with his medical now underway.

Amorim’s side have now turned their attention to other options and as reported by TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher on May 30, Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta figures highly on their shortlist.

Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, continues to be heavily linked with Man Utd, but they face tough competition from Arsenal and Barcelona for his signature.

Both Mateta and Gyokeres would likely cost in excess of £50m and without player sales, that’s difficult for Man Utd, as things stand.

Fernandes notched an impressive 19 goals and 20 assists across all competitions for Man Utd and the club have been warned it would be ‘devastating’ to lose him, but after extensive talks with Al-Hilal, an exit is now a concrete possibility.

