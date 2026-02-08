Bruno Fernandes gives three-word verdict on Man Utd’s ‘dream target’

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has made it abundantly clear what he thinks of Cole Palmer, as sources tell TEAMtalk that the club’s owners, INEOS, plan to raid Chelsea for the midfielder in the summer of 2026.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea were in action in the Premier League on Saturday. While Michael Carrick’s side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Old Trafford, Chelsea got the better of Wolves 3-1 at Molineux, as the Red Devils and the Blues aim to finish in the top four this season.

Cole Palmer was the star for Chelsea, with the England international midfielder scoring all three goals for the Blues.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior deployed Palmer as the central attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The 23-year-old scored twice from the penalty spot before driving in a third, as he completed a brilliant first-half hat-trick.

After the match, Palmer posted a simple two-word message on Instagram along with four pictures of himself from the match.

“Just enjoy” was Palmer’s message.

Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes responded to the post by saying, “What a player” and added a clapping emoji.

Cole Palmer open to Man Utd transfer – sources

Fernandes publicly praising Palmer comes just days after we revealed Man Utd’s interest in the Chelsea star.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on January 27 that Man Utd are considering a bid for Chelsea star Palmer in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Palmer is Man Utd’s ‘dream target’, as the club co-owners, INEOS, plan to continue their rebuild of the team.

We have also been told that Palmer is open to a move to Man Utd despite having been a success at Chelsea.

However, Chelsea will not sell Palmer on the cheap, with sources telling us that the Blues will demand at least £150million (€172.7m, $204.2m) for the 23-year-old.

Palmer has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the London outfit until 2033.

The 23-year-old has scored 51 goals and given 31 assists in 114 appearances for Chelsea so far in his career.

