Manchester United are understood to have made it clear to Bruno Fernandes that they will fight tooth and nail to keep him this summer, and while Michael Carrick has underlined that message to the board, a worrying exit clause could take the matter out of their hands.

The Portuguese playmaker recently became only the third player in Manchester United history to rack up a century of goals and assists for the club, joining Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney in that illustrious bracket. And with a combined 208 G/A across his 319 games for the club, there is a fair argument to suggest Fernandes will go down in history as one of the club’s greatest modern-day signings.

Incredibly, Fernandes already has 17 assists to his name this season, despite spending a large portion of the campaign forced to play in a much deeper role under Ruben Amorim.

But now restored to a No.10 role under Carrick, United have once again benefited from the player’s creativity, leading to renewed calls that he should be a strong contender to be named Player of the Year.

However, with a concerning £56.7m (€65m, $75m) exit clause that allows overseas clubs to trigger his signing this summer, United remain vulnerable to his exit.

Despite that, a confidential source has underlined to the Daily Mail that United will do all in their power to keep him.

“Manchester United have told Bruno Fernandes that the club will do everything to keep him at Old Trafford this summer,” the Mail’s United reporter Nathan Salt stated.

“After United reaffirmed that Casemiro will be allowed to leave at the end of his contract in three months’ time, sources have told Confidential that a unanimous decision has been made to try and keep Fernandes.

“It’s understood that United’s talismanic captain has been informed of the club’s stance since he aired his concerns in a Portuguese TV interview before Christmas.”

Salt goes on to add that Fernandes is a far happier figure at Old Trafford right now, having earlier expressed his concerns that the club were looking to force him out.

Furthermore, it was also recently claimed that United could look to reward their captain with a new deal and hope to reach an agreement at the season’s end.

His current arrangement expires in 2027, with the option of an extra year, but it’s reported any new deal would see him become their highest-paid player by some distance and remove that clause from his deal.

READ MORE: PSG star Bruno Fernandes and three other stars who make up the four best midfielders in the world

Carrick makes Bruno Fernandes feelings clear to Man Utd

However, should any side trigger that exit clause, and were Fernandes to decide he wants to move on, United would, effectively, be powerless to prevent his loss.

Nonetheless, the club hope their current charm offensive will not leave them exposed to that risk, and hope by underlining his importance to the cause that United will have no such issues.

Carrick, too, recently went out of his way to underline the player’s importance, waxing lyrical about his importance following his two assists in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

“In terms of the club and moving forward, it’s difficult for me to get involved in too much of that,” said the United head coach after Fernandes recorded two assists in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Bruno’s definitely not someone we’d want to lose, I can say that, but the summer and beyond that, it’s difficult for me to kind of go too far with that, but certainly, he’s important for us, and he’s definitely not one we would want to lose.”

Man Utd latest: Strange swap in works; Romano drops big Rashford update

Meanwhile, United are reportedly planning a strange swap deal involving a goalkeeper and a midfielder this summer, reports in the Turkish media have claimed.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the strong message that United have sent to Barcelona regarding changing the terms of the loan deal of Marcus Rashford.

In other news, United have received a boost in their quest to sign a Nottingham Forest star, with the Tricky Trees already planning for life without him.

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