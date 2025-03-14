Bruno Fernandes confirms offer to LEAVE Man Utd after sit-down talks with club chiefs

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he could have left the club last summer after his heroics booked a Europa League quarter-final clash with French side Lyon on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder hit a hat-trick as the Red Devils beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at Old Trafford in the second leg of their last-16 tie to progress 5-2 on aggregate, but Fernandes has revealed that things could have worked out very differently for him over the summer.

Fernandes was singled out for praise by Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in an interview with BBC Sport on Monday, only for him to reveal that an offer to sign him in the summer was on the table and why he decided it was the right thing to stay.

“I sat with the club because I had an offer to leave,” he said. “We talked about the possibility of me leaving the club or staying.

“They said what they wanted from me. I just asked if they still see me as part of the future of the club or not. I spoke at the time with (Erik) Ten Hag also.

“He was very clear with me, the club was very clear with me, that they thought I would be a big part of this rebuild. I thought that we could be successful.”

While Fernandes fails to mention where that offer came from, it’s common knowledge that the Portugal international was being courted by the Saudi Pro League and has been for some time.

Indeed, TT reported back at the start of the summer window that Fernandes had been given permission to explore a move to the Middle East, with Al Nassr and Al Ittihad both keen on his services.

However, the playmaker stayed put and has once again shown his incredible value to the club, with 15 goals and 13 assists to his name in 43 appearances in all competitions.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd: Ranking the 10 best transfers Christopher Vivell will be hoping to replicate at Old Trafford

Fernandes responds to Keane jibes

Fernandes has once again come in for criticism from legendary former United skipper Roy Keane this season, not for the first time.

Speaking last month, Keane blasted the current Red Devils leader by saying that “talent is not enough” and that he was not “a fighter”.

But Fernandes has his own ideas on how to lead by responding: “Roy Keane was an amazing captain for the club, one of the best as everyone says.

“I didn’t have the chance to see much from him, only the last few years, but he was a great player that won everything for the club. He’s massively respected from everyone and has all my respect.

“He has to give his opinion in a programme and this is what he thinks about me.

“I don’t want to copy anyone. I try to be the best captain that I can for my team-mates and help everyone in the best way I know.”

Fernandes, who is under contract until 2027, also has no ideas on leaving the club any time soon – having flirted with it over the summer.

He added: “We can’t relax at this club. We need to prove ourselves every day in training and every day that we have a game.

“I’m in the same boat as my team-mates. It doesn’t matter how much you do, how much you score, how much you assist… It’s about the team.

“I’m very happy at the club. Obviously, I want to win trophies. I want to be in the biggest competitions, I want to fight for the big trophies. That’s what I said to the club. That’s what the club said to me that they want to do.”

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Romano reveals ‘crucial’ reason Man Utd lost Quenda signing to Chelsea

🔴⚫ Scholes convinced Amorim has dropped big Man Utd transfer clue on €60m star

🔴⚫ Man Utd ‘officially want’ rising star working under Mourinho as £15m offer expected

Which Man Utd player do you think is worth the highest transfer value?