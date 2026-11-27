Fabrizio Romano has provided his information on Bruno Fernandes after Manchester United triggered their option to extend his contract by one year.

Man Utd first offered their captain a new deal in the summer, but their opening proposal was rejected. United returned with a new contract offer in mid-November, but Fernandes rejected that, too.

As the attacking midfielder’s terms had been due to expire in June, United decided on Friday morning to extend his current deal until summer 2028, as per David Ornstein.

United made use of an option in Fernandes’ contract terms to protect their asset and stop him from leaving for free at the end of the campaign.

On YouTube, Romano discussed United’s interest in Como playmaker Nico Paz before confirming that Fernandes’ €65million/£54m release clause remains valid.

“This Bruno story can be important also to understand the future of Nico [Paz],” he said.

“Manchester United have triggered now – they had until the end of December – the option to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract until 2028.

“So, Bruno is no longer expiring with his contract in 2027, but in 2028. But the situation with Bruno remains open.

“There is still a release clause in the summer transfer window. Around €65m (£54m) with the current contract.

“Man Utd triggered the option to protect their asset, and to keep Bruno at the club until 2028.

“But at the same time, the future on Bruno remains open, because Man Utd offered him a completely new contract.

“The answer from Bruno was, ‘Let’s wait’. There is still no agreement.”

United chiefs have identified Paz as a target to replace Fernandes, should the Portuguese end up leaving Old Trafford.

Man Utd want Nico Paz if Bruno Fernandes leaves

Romano called Paz a ‘special’ player before saying that United are ‘following’ him ‘closely’.

However, the 22-year-old will ‘100 per cent’ not be leaving Como in January, which means United will have to wait until next summer before they can open talks for him.

United will face competition from Arsenal for Paz, according to reports.

Returning to Fernandes, our sources state that his entourage have been in conversation with AC Milan and Juventus as they weigh up possible next steps.

We understand the Saudis remain actively interested, but Fernandes would rather stay in Europe if he leaves United.

The 32-year-old wants a contract running until June 2030 to extend with United, whereas INEOS chiefs want to hand him a shorter deal. That is the main reason why renewal talks have stalled.

Meanwhile, Fulham have decided whether they are open to selling Calvin Bassey to Mauricio Pochettino’s side in January.