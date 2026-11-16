Bruno Fernandes reaches new decision on Man Utd contract talks

There has been an update on the contract discussions between Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United after the attacking midfielder rejected a second proposal.

Fernandes’ current contract expires in June, and Man Utd have the option to extend it to the summer of 2028. That clause will prevent Fernandes from joining another club for free next summer.

In August, United opened formal contract talks with their captain and sent him their first offer to renew his deal.

But that proposal was snubbed, and we confirmed on Friday that Fernandes has this week rejected a second offer from United.

Our sources state that the key stumbling block remains the length of the proposed new contract. The 32-year-old wants his new deal to run until June 2030, guaranteeing his long-term future at Old Trafford.

But United are unwilling to match that demand given Fernandes’ age and the fact his form has dipped significantly this term.

It emerged on Friday that United remain confident they will strike an agreement with their talisman, despite the issue.

According to The Sun, Fernandes will ‘put contract talks on ice’ until he ‘works out if Mauricio Pochettino is the real deal’.

Fernandes is ‘disillusioned’ at United after a dismal start to the season saw them drop into the relegation zone before the international break.

The playmaker has ‘shelved’ contract negotiations until Pochettino proves his worth as head coach and turns the club’s dire situation around.

A source is quoted as saying: “Bruno wants to see what happens for the rest of this season before committing.

“His relationship with the club has been up and down in the last few years.

“He enjoyed a best-ever season but is unhappy with some of the decisions since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos bought into the club.

“He knows Poch is a good manager but wants to see the club back him properly — he and some other players think they have been set up to fail this season.

“The players believe the failure to buy another left-back in the summer was inexcusable. They are bemused by some of the decisions.

“There is a disconnect between the players and the hierarchy.”

Man Utd urged to ‘reject every offer’ for Bruno Fernandes

When asked about Fernandes’ future at United, Teddy Sheringham said recently: “It doesn’t matter if Bruno Fernandes is unhappy or out of form, Manchester United should reject every offer that comes in for him.

“The more top players you’ve got at the football club, the more chance you’ve got of getting results, so to get rid of him would be the wrong move.

“When we’re talking about leaders on the football pitch, Bruno leads this team.

“He tries to lead by example, and he has been a very good example.

“He’s not the whole package but he’s definitely one of the leaders in the dressing room and on the football pitch who actually tries to change things.

“His mannerisms leave a little bit to be desired sometimes but in general his leadership qualities are very good.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino is aiming to transform his new squad with a triple January move that could be worth £120m.