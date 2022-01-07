Manchester United need to change 80 per cent of the team, potentially including Bruno Fernandes, alongside the manager in the coming months, according to Paul Ince.

At the start of this season, the Red Devils looked to be progressing again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After Europa League final heartache, they added Raphael Varane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho to their ranks.

However, concerns under former manager Solskjaer soon arose. What’s more, United’s form took a turn for the worse and they eventually sacked their ex-player in November.

Ralf Rangnick came in as interim boss with an exciting reputation as a manager. After a somewhat underwhelming start to life under the German, though, attention is now turning again to United’s long-term future.

The Red Devils’ players reportedly expect Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino to replace Rangnick at the end of the season.

According to former United midfielder Ince, though, the Old Trafford club need a massive rebuild.

He told The United Stand: “Ronaldo’s got a year left, he’s not the future. Nor is [Edinson] Cavani. [Paul] Pogba could be gone. Bruno [Fernandes] could go.

“You look at the players that are playing now. Fred isn’t good enough, we know that. [Scott] McTominay isn’t good enough, we know that. [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has lost all his confidence, he’s not the right choice. Sancho looks miles off it.

Ruben Neves wanted by Manchester United to replace Pogba Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is wanted by Manchester United to replace midfield options who will leave the club at the end of the season

“If you bring a new manager in, you’ve got to change 80 per cent of the team and still try to keep up to Liverpool, [Manchester] City and Chelsea’s standards.

“We’ve got a long, long way to go. I can’t see Rangnick being in charge next year.”

Man Utd have agreed a deal for Rangnick to move into a consultancy role for two years after his work in the dugout. Despite his relatively slow start, reports have claimed the club expect him to fulfil the deal.

For now, though, the German has been keen to shut down talk of exits for the likes of Cavani and fellow forward Anthony Martial.

Rangnick facing Man Utd problems

Further reports have revealed the mounting problems within the United dressing room.

Cliques have supposedly emerged among the players, who feel underwhelmed by Rangnick’s coaching methods.

Body language has also been an issue. Gary Neville called Fernandes and Ronaldo “whingebags” in his assessment of the situation.

But the negative mood around the club can reportedly be attributed to the underachievement from the team from their exciting pre-season expectations.