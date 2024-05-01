Bruno Fernandes drops exit bombshell with Man Utd told what must be done to keep him

Man Utd will listen to offers for Fernandes who has set a date on making an exit decision

Bruno Fernandes has remarkably suggested he could quit Manchester United if the club fail to do one thing, and the Portuguese ace revealed when he’ll make his decision.

Fernandes, 29, has arguably been Man Utd’s best player since his arrival from Sporting CP in the winter window of 2020. The ultra-creative playmaker has racked up 79 goals and 64 assists in 230 matches for the Red Devils and was named Man Utd’s player of the year for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

Fernandes hasn’t been a hit with everyone with a Man Utd connection, however. Indeed, club legend Roy Keane recently lost it with fellow pundit Ian Wright when debating the player’s apparent lack of leadership skills despite being club captain.

Nonetheless, it’s unquestionable Man Utd are a far better side when Fernandes is in the eleven. As such, it came as a surprise to learn Man Utd would consider selling the attacker under the right circumstances this summer.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker revealed United will consider cashing in on every player in their squad barring three. The trio in question are Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein later stated a Rashford exit would require two things – the player informing United he wants to leave and United receiving bids that meet their valuation.

It stands to reason those conditions also apply to Fernandes, though the player has ruffled feathers with his surprising comments to DAZN Portugal.

Fernandes stated whether he remains at Old Trafford isn’t just down to him. Furthermore, the playmaker stated he must feel wanted by Man Utd if he’s to remain at the club for the long haul.

Fernandes went on to state that as of now, he wants to stay and he also believes the club want him to stay.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese concluded any final decision on leaving the Red Devils will be made after the upcoming European Championships.

Fernandes on leaving Man Utd

Fernandes said: “Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it?

“A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides.

“I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

The 2024 Euros – hosted by Germany – kicks off on June 14 and concludes with the final in Berlin one month later on July 14.

